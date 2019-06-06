Spring floods 2019 - The city is allowing citizens to progressively return to their homes

MONTRÉAL, June 6, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Lower water levels enable us to move on to recovery mode in all neighborhoods affected by the spring freshet. The health and safety of citizens who will return to their homes are our utmost priorities. Multidisciplinary teams are on site to help citizens recover their homes. The city asks for the public's cooperation in order to restore the situation in affected areas as effectively as possible, and to help streamline cleaning efforts.

"I would like to congratulate all the teams who have worked hard around the clock during this spring's events, as well as those who continue to work at the various flood sites. I also salute the outstanding courage of our citizens over these past weeks. Please rest assured, as we will remain present to assist with every step of the transition," said Bruno Lachance, director of the Service de sécurité incendie de Montréal and public protection coordinator.

Recovery

All urban agglomeration services, including the Service de sécurité incendie de Montréal and the Service de Police de la Ville de Montréal are actively assisting with reintegration operations, and helping ensure the safety of the population. Prior to returning to an affected home, you must obtain an authorization from the SIM, your borough, or the city, as shown on the colored card placed on your residence. The guide titled "What to do after a flood?" provides all the information for a safe return home.

Reopening of streets

As flood waters recede, we will progressively reopen closed streets in flooded areas. The Street Closure Map – 2019 Floods provides live status updates.

Cleaning

The city is rolling out measures to help citizens discard debris, waste and residual sandbags resulting from the floods. The Return to normal page in the "Rising water levels" section of the city's website also details the actions required after floods recede.

Financial assistance for victims

The website of the Sécurité publique du Québec and the Financial Assistance section of the Red Cross website provide information pertaining to the General Indemnity and Financial Assistance Program for the owners of a primary residence and tenants.

Local action

Details pertaining to actions taken locally in affected areas are available on the respective borough and related municipality websites: Ahuntsic-Cartierville , L'Île-Bizard–Sainte-Geneviève, Montréal-Nord , Rivière-des-Prairies–Pointe-aux-Trembles, Pierrefonds-Roxboro,Senneville, Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue and Pointe-Claire.

SOURCE Ville de Montréal

For further information: Gabrielle Fontaine-Giroux, Service des communications, Ville de Montréal, 514 872-0333