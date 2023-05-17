MONTRÉAL, May 17, 2023 /CNW/ - As water levels are decreasing, the Organisation de sécurité civile de l'agglomération de Montréal announces that it will be transitioning to restoration mode, as part of its special response plan (PPI).

"Water flow at Carillon is now below the minor flooding threshold, and the flow of the Rivière des Prairies (RDP) is now below the land impact threshold. This, along with the weather context and forecasts issued by the ministry of the environment, the fight against climate change, wildlife and parks, enables us to conclude that the situation is now stable. The public security department remains mobilized and is supporting boroughs and related municipalities that are affected by spring flooding," stated Richard Liebmann, Civil Security Coordinator for the Montréal Agglomeration.

"I would like to thank the Organisation civile de l'agglomération de Montréal and all its partners, as well as all city, borough and related municipality employees who have worked relentlessly to limit the damage caused by spring flooding. Without their response and the temporary protection measures put in place, the damage would have been much more significant. I would also like to thank all residents for their cooperation and for showing such solidarity during this difficult time that followed immediately after the ice storm, two extreme weather events that highlight the importance of accelerating the ecological transition," added Alain Vaillancourt, executive committee member responsible for public security.

The boroughs and related municipalities affected by spring flooding have started to dismantle dikes and temporary protection devices put in place to protect properties and infrastructure.

Parks and roads will continue to reopen over the next few days. In this regard, please refer to the street closure map and check montreal.ca to see which parks are open or closed.

If you live in an area that has been flooded or is at risk of flooding, go to the What to do after a flood section of montreal.ca. For more information regarding local actions taken by municipal authorities, residents may go to their borough's website.

Main events

Alert mode entered on April 16, 2023

Intervention mode entered on April 18, 2023 ;

; 5 people evacuated from Mercier island ( between May 4 and May 8, 2023 ) and cared for by the Red Cross

island ( ) and cared for by the Red Cross Very first opening of the Onsite emergency operations centre (Centre d'opération d'urgence sur le site – COUS) from May 4 to May 11, 2023 .

