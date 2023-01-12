SAINT-LAURENT, QC, Jan. 12, 2023 /CNW Telbec/ - Saint-Laurent is pleased to unveil its program for winter and spring 2023. Theatre, musical performances, dance and more: with your family or friends, there's plenty to enjoy!

Saint-Laurent unveils its program for winter and spring 2023 (CNW Group/Ville de Montréal - Arrondissement de Saint-Laurent)

"Over the next few weeks, there will be many opportunities to be entertained, to stir your emotions or to reflect, thanks to events taking place at a number of venues. I am therefore inviting our residents to plan their cultural outings right here in Saint-Laurent. The cold season is the perfect chance to visit one of our venues and discover a variety of accessible art forms."

Alan DeSousa, Mayor of Saint-Laurent

Over the next few months, Saint-Laurent residents are invited to dance, theatre and music performances. 25 events as well as an exhibit are planned. Among the events not to be missed are:

Concert: Orchestre Métropolitain

Tuesday, January 25, 7:30 p.m.

Eglise Saint-Sixte: 1895 rue de l'Église

Program launch – Tale for 13-year-olds & over: Les craquelins (In French)

Friday, January 27, 7:30 p.m.

Centre des loisirs: 1375 rue Grenet

Family theatre, for 5 years old +: 4 - Les parfaits inconnus (In French)

Saturday, February 4, 7 p.m.

Salle Émile-Legault: 613 avenue Sainte-Croix

Storytime: UTEI - Récits d'un survivant (In French)

Friday, March 24, 7:30 p.m.

Centre des loisirs: 1375 rue Grenet

Dance: Intérieurs

Wednesday, April 12, 7:30 p.m.

Salle Émile-Legault: 613 avenue Sainte-Croix

Free passes or tickets required

Free passes or tickets are required. They are available on site before the start of each performance and can also be obtained up to one month before the performance date to ensure your seat is reserved:

In person:

Bibliothèque du Vieux-Saint-Laurent for free passes only: 1380 rue de l'Église

Bibliothèque du Boisé for free passes only: 2727 boulevard Thimens

Centre des loisirs: 1375 rue Grenet

Complexe sportif: 2385 boulevard Thimens

Online:

st-laurent.tuxedobillet.com

A city established in 1893, Saint-Laurent became one of Montréal's 19 boroughs in 2002. Located north of the island of Montréal, Saint-Laurent is the largest borough of all, with its 42.8 square kilometres. Its population of over 100,000 is one of the most multicultural. With the borough having become a "sustainable municipal territory" in 2019, its Administration places sustainable development—and environment protection, in particular—at the heart of all its decisions: a challenge that is all the greater since more than 70% of its territory is devoted to industrial and commercial activities, with over 4500 companies and 110,000 jobs. In fact, it is home to one of Québec's main industrial and technological hubs. Already boasting great accessibility to the main highways and public transit, Saint-Laurent is getting ready to welcome 5 train stations within the new Réseau express métropolitain (REM) light rail network. And last but not least, with Saint-Laurent's two libraries, its Centre des loisirs (recreation centre), its modern Complexe sportif, its arena and some 50 parks, a wide range of services are offered in many areas of activity, such as culture, sports and recreation. In this way, Saint-Laurent's Administration ensures a high quality of life for families living in the borough as well as a stimulating environment for businesses.

