Spotlight on Canadian cleantech: EDC announces 2019 Export Stars and Ones to Watch

Celebrating companies that have developed creative solutions to help fight climate change

TORONTO, Nov. 5, 2019 /CNW/ - Export Development Canada (EDC) is excited to once again recognize a select group of cleantech companies whose technologies and business strategies have succeeded in getting their products beyond Canada's borders.

Yesterday, Cleantech Export Week kicked off at the MaRS Discovery District, an event EDC proudly hosted for the third consecutive year. EDC's Executive Vice President and Chief Business Officer Carl Burlock announced the five companies that stand out among the hundreds in Canada's growing cleantech sector.

Congratulations to Effenco, ecobee, and Semios, which were named this year’s Export Stars, and Vive Crop Protection and MineSense were identified as the Ones to Watch. (CNW Group/Export Development Canada)

"The list of exciting events at Cleantech Export Week is a long one, and perhaps the most fulfilling is when we get to announce the Export Stars and Ones to Watch," said Carl Burlock, Executive Vice President and Chief Business Officer at EDC. "We hope that by sharing these success stories, it will inspire other companies to export and embark on a new journey with the help from organizations that exist to support them."

Congratulations to Effenco, ecobee, and Semios, which were named this year's Export Stars, and Vive Crop Protection and MineSense were identified as the Ones to Watch.

"The dynamic cleantech solutions each of these businesses brings to addressing climate change, have added immense value to the Canadian economy and the country's growing reputation as a strong player in the global cleantech space," said Guillermo Freire, Vice President of Structured and Project Finance at EDC. "We're proud to have a dedicated team at EDC focused on understanding the industry's needs and delivering the right solutions to help Canadian cleantech companies grow their business internationally."

The Crown corporation is Canada's largest provider of financial solutions for cleantech companies. EDC has facilitated $1.9 billion worth of cleantech export business and supported more than 215 Canadian cleantech companies in the first three quarters of 2019 alone.

Read the stories and watch video interviews on how these talented entrepreneurs went from having an idea to creating environmental solutions for the global community.

Export Stars

Développement Effenco – Transportation (Montreal, Canada)

Effenco is a leader in electrification and connectivity of heavy-duty vehicles, providing solutions that help their customers, companies and governments, reduce their greenhouse gas emissions, operating cost and improve asset management efficiency.

Blog: https://www.edc.ca/en/blog/effenco-cleantech-export-star-2019.html

Video: https://youtu.be/OO8KlWjFmrI

ecobee Inc. – Energy Efficiency (Toronto, Ontario)

ecobee introduced the world's first smart Wi-Fi thermostat to help millions of people save energy and money without compromising on comfort. ecobee has since continued to expand its suite of technologies and services to deliver a state-of-the-art connected home experience to customers across North America.

Blog: https://www.edc.ca/en/success-stories/ecobee.html

Video: https://youtu.be/caqK-azLvnQ

Semios – Agriculture Technology (Vancouver, BC)

Semios' leading technology assesses and responds to insect, disease and plant health conditions and tracks water usage in real time, giving growers the data they need to improve the yield and grade of their crops while reducing chemical inputs.

Blog: https://www.edc.ca/en/blog/semios-cleantech-export-star-2019.html

Video: https://youtu.be/RmaxObG_Z-0

Ones to Watch

Vive Crop Protection Inc. – Agriculture (Mississauga, Ontario)

Vive Crop Protection's pesticide technology allow farmers to increase their efficiency and productivity while reducing their environmental impact. The ground-breaking technology makes existing products work differently, enabling farmers to do more with less.

Blog: https://www.edc.ca/en/blog/vivecrop-cleantech-one-to-watch-2019.html

Video: https://youtu.be/4DC4FF2tSpE

MineSense Technologies – Mining (Vancouver, BC)

MineSense's technology provides real-time, sensor-based ore sorting for large scale mines, improving the profitability and sustainability of mining operations through this first-of-its-kind technology.

Blog: https://www.edc.ca/en/blog/minesense-cleantech-one-to-watch-2019.html

Video: https://youtu.be/zHCzqIP_OuA

About EDC

Export Development Canada (EDC) is a financial Crown corporation dedicated to helping Canadian companies of all sizes succeed on the world stage. As international risk experts, we equip Canadian companies with the tools they need – the trade knowledge, financing solutions, equity, insurance, and connections – to grow their business with confidence. Underlying all our support is a commitment to sustainable and responsible business.

For more information and to learn how we can help your company, call us at 1-888-434-8508 or visit www.edc.ca.

SOURCE Export Development Canada

For further information: Amy Minsky, Export Development Canada, (613) 597-8872, aminsky@edc.ca

Related Links

http://www.edc.ca

