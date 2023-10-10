Sportsnet Launches on Prime Video Channels in Canada

Prime Video Channels adds Sportsnet to its robust offerings for Canadian customers

Prime Video members in Canada can watch live NHL hockey and all of Sportsnet's programming on Sportsnet, Sportsnet ONE, Sportsnet 360 with an add-on subscription

TORONTO, Oct. 10, 2023 /CNW/ - Prime Video today announced that Sportsnet will be the latest top-tier channel available on Prime Video Channels in Canada. The Sportsnet Prime Video Channel allows subscribers to add Sportsnet as an add-on channel in their Prime Video account. Prime Video users in Canada can watch live NHL hockey and all of Sportsnet's linear programming on Sportsnet national (Sportsnet, Sportsnet ONE, Sportsnet 360) and regional (Sportsnet Pacific, West, East, Ontario) channels with one convenient subscription to Sportsnet on Prime Video Channels. Prime members can add the Sportsnet Prime Video Channel as an add-on subscription for $19.99/month. Visit PrimeVideo.com/Sportsnet to sign up.

"We're delighted to add premium sports just in time for puck drop," said Magda Grace, head of Prime Video, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. "We are thrilled to work with Sportsnet, Canada's leading sports broadcaster, to offer this selection, so that our customers can enjoy unparalleled entertainment all in one place."

"By becoming the first Canadian sports network available on Prime Video in Canada, Sportsnet is furthering our commitment to deliver premium sports content to Canadians wherever they want to access it," said Greg Sansone, senior vice president, Sportsnet.

The Sportsnet Prime Video Channel consists of the Sportsnet (East, Ontario, West, and Pacific), Sportsnet ONE, and Sportsnet 360 linear channels, bringing live games from the NHL, MLB, NBA, and more. Sportsnet is the official Canadian NHL rights holder, and is the regional broadcaster for the Vancouver Canucks, Calgary Flames, Edmonton Oilers, and Toronto Maple Leafs. Sportsnet also has extensive coverage of the Toronto Blue Jays and Toronto Raptors, as well as NBA, MLB, Grand Slam of Curling, National Bank Open presented by Rogers, FIBA, WWE, Super League rugby, Premiership Rugby, FA Women's Super League, and FA Cup. Out-of-market NHL games are not available via the Sportsnet Amazon Prime Video Channel.

Prime members can subscribe with no extra apps to download beyond Prime Video by visiting PrimeVideo.com/Sportsnet. The channel subscription can be canceled at any time. Prime Video Channels is a Prime benefit that lets members add channels they love with no long-term commitments—including Paramount+, CityTV+, STARZ, AMC+, Super Channel, BritBox, Hayu, and STACKTV, a multi-channel service featuring 16 top-tier networks (Global, Food Network Canada, HGTV Canada, W Network, History, Adult Swim, Lifetime, Slice, Showcase, National Geographic, Teletoon, Treehouse, and YTV).

About Prime Video

Prime Video is just one of many shopping, savings, and entertainment benefits included with a Prime membership, along with fast, free shipping on millions of Prime-eligible items at Amazon.ca, ultrafast delivery, unlimited photo storage, exclusive deals and discounts, and access to ad-free music, books, and games. To sign up or start a 30-day free trial of Prime, visit: amazon.ca/prime.

Included with Prime Video : Watch movies, TV series, news, award-winning Amazon Originals, and other exclusives. Enjoy hits like Citadel, The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power , Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan , The Boys, and more.

: Watch movies, TV series, news, award-winning Amazon Originals, and other exclusives. Enjoy hits like , , and more. Prime Video Channels : Prime members can add channels like Paramont+, Citytv+, STARZ, AMC+, Hayu, and STACKTV, an all-in entertainment multipack offering the latest episodes of hit shows from 16 great networks. No extra apps to download, and no cable required. Most subscriptions start with a free trial, and you can cancel anytime. View the full list of channels available at primevideo.com/channels.

: Prime members can add channels like Paramont+, Citytv+, STARZ, AMC+, Hayu, and STACKTV, an all-in entertainment multipack offering the latest episodes of hit shows from 16 great networks. No extra apps to download, and no cable required. Most subscriptions start with a free trial, and you can cancel anytime. View the full list of channels available at primevideo.com/channels. Rent or Buy : From new releases to cult favourites, enjoy even more movies available to rent or buy on Prime Video – no Prime membership required. View titles available by visiting primevideo.com/store.

: From new releases to cult favourites, enjoy even more movies available to rent or buy on Prime Video – no Prime membership required. View titles available by visiting primevideo.com/store. Instant Access: Watch at home or on the go with the Prime Video app on Fire TV, Roku, Apple TV, Chromecast, Windows 10, Android and iOS, compatible Smart TVs and set top boxes, select game consoles or online at primevideo.com. In the Prime Video app on mobile and tablet, Prime members can download most videos and watch them anywhere offline at no additional cost. For a complete list of compatible devices, visit primevideo.com/help.

Watch at home or on the go with the Prime Video app on Fire TV, Roku, Apple TV, Chromecast, Windows 10, Android and iOS, compatible Smart TVs and set top boxes, select game consoles or online at primevideo.com. In the Prime Video app on mobile and tablet, Prime members can download most videos and watch them anywhere offline at no additional cost. For a complete list of compatible devices, visit primevideo.com/help. Enhanced experiences: Make the most of every viewing with 4K Ultra HD- and High Dynamic Range (HDR)-compatible content. Go behind the scenes of your favourite movies and TV shows with exclusive X-Ray access, powered by IMDb.

