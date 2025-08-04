SCHEANA SHAY EMBRACES THE "SHEINA" NAME WITH A BOLD NEW FASHION COLLECTION

Reality Star Partners With SHEIN to Launch a Confident and Playful Collection for Women, Men, and Kids

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 4, 2025 /CNW/ -- SHEIN, the global fashion and lifestyle online retailer, has joined forces with television personality, podcast host, author, and mom Scheana Shay. Best known for her role on Bravo's "Vanderpump Rules," Scheana expands her fashion footprint with a curated collection designed to make family dressing chic, fun, and affordable.

SHEIN x Scheana

The SHEIN x Scheana Collection, personally curated by Scheana, features coordinating styles for women, men, and kids. Inspired by her life as a mom and entertainer, the collection blends soft neutrals, flattering silhouettes, and playful cutouts. Each piece is chosen with versatility in mind – perfect for brunches, weekend getaways, and nights out.

"I've always loved SHEIN for their affordable and on-trend styles, so partnering with them felt like such a fun opportunity to embrace the 'SHEINA' name in a positive and playful way," said Scheana Shay. "This collection feels so authentic to me, and I think my fans will love it – it's stylish, elevated, and unapologetically me. I'm proud to offer pieces that feel put-together and easy to mix and match for the entire family."

With prices ranging from $3 to $50, the collection reflects SHEIN's commitment to delivering trend-forward fashion at an accessible price point. The SHEIN x Scheana Collection includes 110 pieces that make it easy for family members to coordinate while expressing their own individual style.

Available now exclusively at SHEIN, fans can shop the full collection at SHEIN.com and share their favorite looks using hashtag #SHEINxScheana.

About SHEIN

SHEIN is a global online fashion and lifestyle retailer offering SHEIN-branded apparel and products from a global network of vendors, all at affordable prices. Headquartered in Singapore, SHEIN is committed to making the beauty of fashion accessible to all, promoting its industry-leading, on-demand production methodology for a smarter, future-ready industry. To learn more about SHEIN, visit www.sheingroup.com.

SOURCE SHEIN

