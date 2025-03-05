SPIRE Academy Set to Appoint Legendary Coach Kevin Boyle as Director of Basketball and National High School Head Coach

Boyle, one of the most successful high school coaches of all time, is committing to building SPIRE into a national basketball powerhouse

GENEVA, Ohio and HARPERSFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio, March 5, 2025 /CNW/ - SPIRE Academy, a premier multisport boarding school and athletic training institution, will name Kevin Boyle as its new Director of Basketball and National High School Head Coach, marking one of the most significant coaching moves in high school basketball history. Boyle, an eight-time National High School Coach of the Year and the architect of multiple national championship teams, brings a winning pedigree and an unrivaled track record of developing NBA talent.

Boyle will arrive at SPIRE following his tenure at Montverde Academy, where he has built a dynasty, developing more than 50 Division I athletes and future NBA stars, including Scottie Barnes, RJ Barrett, Cade Cunningham, and Cooper Flagg, the projected No. 1 pick in the upcoming NBA Draft. His Montverde teams won eight high school national championships, and in 2021, his program made history when seven of his players were selected in a single NBA Draft—the most ever from one school at any level. Prior to Montverde, he led St. Patrick High School (NJ) to five NJSIAA state championships. MaxPreps named Boyle Coach of the Decade (2010-2020) and recently ranked him among the top five greatest high school coaches of all time—across all sports.

With SPIRE's world-class facilities, elite coaching staff, and rising national profile, Boyle's appointment reinforces the Academy's vision of becoming a top destination for high school basketball's best talent. "I want to thank Jonathan Ehrenfeld and the entire SPIRE team for this incredible opportunity," said Boyle. "My goal isn't just to win championships—it's to create an elite program that transforms student-athletes into successful collegiate and professional players. The business of basketball is evolving rapidly, and SPIRE has the leadership, resources, and vision to be at the forefront of that change."

A Historic Coaching Move in High School Basketball

This announcement cements SPIRE's commitment to attracting and developing top talent, with Boyle playing a central role in leading the Academy into a new era of high school athletics.

"Coach Boyle is one of the most successful high school basketball coaches of all time," said Jonathan Ehrenfeld, Managing Partner of SPIRE. "His ability to develop talent and prepare them for the next level makes him the ideal leader for our program. His hiring supports our long-term goal of making SPIRE the premier training ground for future college and professional players."

Beyond the championships and NBA talent, Boyle is known for his holistic approach to coaching. A devoted father and mentor, Boyle emphasizes character development alongside elite basketball training. His sons will also be joining SPIRE, adding another layer to his deep commitment to the Academy's success.

Boyle's arrival at SPIRE will come at a time when the business of basketball is undergoing rapid transformation. The introduction of NIL (Name, Image, and Likeness) rights has already reshaped college basketball, and high school basketball isn't far behind. SPIRE, a for-profit institution with a deep understanding of the evolving sports landscape, is positioned to inspire the next generation of athletes while embracing these changes.

"Coach Boyle doesn't just build winning teams—he builds winners. His leadership will provide SPIRE student-athletes with the tools they need to succeed on and off the court," said SPIRE CEO Steve Sanders.

About SPIRE Academy:

SPIRE Academy is a comprehensive academic, athletic, personal skills and college-and-career development boarding school located in a world-class event and wellness complex in Ohio's Harpersfield Township.

Constructed on 750 acres under 850,000 square feet of roof, SPIRE Academy (spireacademy.com) has five divisions: (1) SPIRE Academy & Camps, an accredited college-preparatory international boarding school and multi-sport/specialty training and development academy for grades 9-12 and post-grads; (2) SPIRE Leagues, Clubs & Professional Teams, including SPIRE Academy affiliated leagues and club programs; (3) SPIRE Events, a facility and associated team that host local, national and international tournaments and events with the NCAA, the Big East, Big Ten, Atlantic 10 conferences, the Olympics and world championship qualifiers; (4) SPIRE Institute, the research and development arm of SPIRE Academy, studying performance improvement across multiple disciplines through corporate affiliations and university relationships; and finally (5) SPIRE Fit, a membership-based fitness, swim, personal training and health center open to the community.

Sports currently featured at SPIRE Academy include men's and women's basketball, esports, lacrosse, soccer, swimming, track and field, volleyball and wrestling.

