Kevin Boyle's Legacy Shines: Four Former Players Drafted in NBA First Round Ahead of His SPIRE Debut

Coach Boyle's proven track record reinforces SPIRE Academy's rising position as a premier destination for elite basketball talent

GENEVA, Ohio and HARPERSFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio, June 26, 2025 /CNW/ - SPIRE Academy is celebrating a powerful testament to its basketball program's future. Four players coached by incoming Head Coach Kevin Boyle during his time at Montverde Academy were selected in the first round of the 2025 NBA Draft on Wednesday night.

Leading the way was Cooper Flagg, taken No. 1 overall by the Dallas Mavericks. He was joined by fellow Boyle alumni Derik Queen (No. 13, New Orleans Pelicans), Asa Newell (No. 23, Atlanta Hawks), and Liam McNeeley (No. 29, Charlotte Hornets). A fifth former Boyle player, Ryan Nembhard, is projected to go in Round 2.

Draft Results:

Cooper Flagg – No. 1 overall, Dallas Mavericks

– No. 1 overall, Dallas Mavericks Derik Queen – No. 13 overall, New Orleans Pelicans

– No. 13 overall, New Orleans Pelicans Asa Newell – No. 23 overall, Atlanta Hawks

– No. 23 overall, Atlanta Hawks Liam McNeeley – No. 29 overall, Charlotte Hornets

"Draft night is a celebration of the hard work, talent, and commitment these young men have shown over years of preparation," said Boyle. "I've been fortunate to coach some of the best young basketball players in the world. Now that I'm at SPIRE, the opportunity for young athletes to walk that same path is here."

Boyle brings to SPIRE a record unmatched in high school basketball. Over his career, he's coached more than 20 NBA draft picks, including four No. 1 overall selections: Kyrie Irving, Ben Simmons, Cade Cunningham, and now Cooper Flagg. In 2021, his class set a high school record with seven players drafted in a single year. More than 150 of his athletes have gone on to play Division I basketball.

With Boyle now leading SPIRE's basketball program, his arrival marks a major shift in the national landscape. His elite development system, long considered the gold standard, is now available to athletes training at SPIRE.

"I firmly believe he's the greatest high school coach of all time," said Asa Newell. "His passion and competitive spirit made us better every day."

"Coach Boyle helped me a lot," said Derik Queen. "He never let me slack. He's the best coach in America and will be a Hall of Famer."

"Coach Boyle helped me come out of my shell and mature as a player," said Liam McNeeley. "I'm so grateful for how hard he pushed me. I wish I could play for him just one more time."

The praise extends beyond the court. "When you think about what you want for your son and their development as a player, you seek out the best, and that is Kevin Boyle," said Ashley Elsey, McNeeley's mother. "He helps every player reach their full potential and gets them to buy in as a team."

For SPIRE, this moment underscores the Academy's emergence as a top-tier destination for high-performance basketball. "Coach Boyle doesn't just win, he develops people," said Steve Sanders, CEO of SPIRE. "What happened on draft night reflects what's now possible at SPIRE."

Boyle's presence is already attracting elite talent. SPIRE's program is quickly gaining national attention, with several top prospects recently committing to the Academy. The combination of proven coaching, college-preparatory academics, and a focus on personal growth positions SPIRE as a premier launchpad for future college and professional players.

