SPIRE Academy Earns NEASC Accreditation, Establishing a New Academic Benchmark in the Sports Academy Industry

For decades, elite student-athletes faced an impossible choice: pursue top-tier academics or world-class athletic training. SPIRE Academy is eliminating that choice.

GENEVA, Ohio and HARPERSFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio, Aug. 6, 2025 /CNW/ - SPIRE Academy , a premier multisport boarding school and athletic training institution, has officially earned accreditation from the New England Association of Schools and Colleges (NEASC). This achievement places SPIRE among a small group of independent schools meeting the highest standards of academic quality and institutional integrity.

Accreditation from NEASC validates SPIRE's academic model and confirms what its students, families, and faculty have already seen: SPIRE offers an education that is every bit as rigorous and outcomes-driven as top-tier New England boarding schools.

"NEASC accreditation validates what we've believed from day one: that student-athletes shouldn't have to compromise on academics to pursue their athletic dreams," said Steve Sanders, CEO of SPIRE Academy . "This recognition puts us in the same category as elite New England prep schools, but with a model built specifically for today's top young athletes."

Academic Innovation Built for Student-Athletes

SPIRE Academy is preparing young athletes for success in classrooms that range from Division I lecture halls to Ivy League seminar rooms. With a flexible academic structure designed around the needs of young athletes, SPIRE is creating a model that doesn't exist elsewhere in the industry.

"Students no longer have to choose between academics and athletics," said Trish Johnson, Director of Academy . "Our model is structured to support both. We've built a full-day schedule that considers everything: nutrition, training, recovery, and academic performance. It's a complete system built to help students thrive."

SPIRE Academy is also expanding access to elite athletics and education through its EdChoice Scholarship Program eligibility, making world-class academics and athletic training available to families who previously couldn't afford private tuition. The academy's innovative hybrid learning model seamlessly blends in-person, synchronous, and asynchronous instruction, ensuring students never miss critical coursework whether they're competing across the country or training on campus. SPIRE's data-driven approach to scheduling aligns the most challenging academic work with athletes' peak cognitive performance windows while building in essential recovery time between intense training sessions.

Led by Principal Amber Sheppard , a veteran public educator with 17 years of experience, SPIRE's faculty is committed to rigorous, student-centered instruction. "SPIRE is different," Sheppard said. "We're preparing students not just for sports, but for serious academic environments. We've built a system that respects their time and challenges their minds."

SPIRE's academic transformation is supported by leading education experts who bring decades of experience designing innovative learning environments that foster deep learning, academic growth, and real-world readiness.

Juliana Finegan, VP of Educator Experience at Vivi and former Managing Partner at The Learning Accelerator:

Juliana brings deep expertise in blended and personalized learning, instructional design, and teacher development. With a career spanning roles as a teacher, professor, researcher, and nonprofit leader, she has spent over two decades designing equitable, high-impact learning environments that support all students.

Candice Sears, CEO and Founder of ThinkBeyond EDU and former Director of Instructional Services with the Montgomery County ESC:

Candice specializes in transforming educational experiences nationwide to ensure all students are future-ready and equipped for success in a rapidly evolving world.

SPIRE Academy graduates are competing in Ivy League classrooms and Division I arenas, with recent placements at Columbia, Ohio State, Virginia Tech, and the University of Minnesota. For families seeking both academic excellence and athletic development, SPIRE offers a proven path to collegiate success.

