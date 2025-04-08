SPIRE Academy Secures Global Soccer Expert to Lead the Growing Women's Program

GENEVA, Ohio and HARPERSFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio, April 8, 2025 /CNW/ - SPIRE Academy, a premier multisport boarding school and athletic training institution, has officially named internationally respected coach and technical expert Paul Smalley as Head of Player and Coach Development. Smalley will play a key role in building out SPIRE's rapidly expanding soccer program, with a particular focus on accelerating the women's side of the sport.

A highly accomplished figure in the world of football, Smalley brings decades of experience in elite soccer environments across six continents. He's held key technical and leadership roles with the English FA, Korea Football Association, and served as a national team coach in New Zealand, Brunei, and the Maldives. He's also guided women's national teams and age group programs in New Zealand, Brunei, and across Asia—making him one of the few coaches globally with such breadth in the women's game.

"The vision at SPIRE has a world-class soccer identity," said Smalley. "The soccer program under Sean Lane has grown immensely and emulates some of the best youth development structures and programs in the world. I see my new role as growing the Women's program, continuing the nurturing of players, coaches, and teams—and building the networks needed to attract top global talent. What excites me most is applying not just my coaching experience, but also the broader perspective I've gained through education, research, and leadership across football federations and institutions."

Smalley's resume includes:

Assistant Coach, England Women's National Team

Head Coach, New Zealand and Brunei Women's National Teams

and Brunei Women's National Teams Technical Director for Bangladesh , Maldives , and New Zealand Football Federations

, , and New Zealand Football Federations Technical Advisor to the Korean FA and Football Federation of Australia

Former Premier League academy leader and coach educator for UEFA, AFC, CONCACAF, and OFC

He's also worked alongside and developed some of the biggest names in global soccer, including Michael Owen, Wayne Rooney, Ashley Cole, Kelly Smith, Rachel Yankey, and others—earning a reputation as one of the most creative and innovative educators in the game today.

"Paul brings, quite literally, a world of soccer experience with him to SPIRE," said Sean Lane, SPIRE's Director of Soccer. "He's played, coached, and taught around the globe, and brings precisely that perspective to us as we continue attracting international-level talent. The future is exciting—we're shaping SPIRE as the go-to destination for elite soccer development in this hemisphere."

A Global Pedigree, A Local Mission

With an elite coaching team now spanning both the boys' and girls' sides of the program, SPIRE's soccer department offers one of the deepest technical staffs in high school sports—mirroring the academy-style development models seen in Europe and Asia.

"There are very few high school—or even college—programs with this level of international coaching expertise," said Steve Sanders, CEO of SPIRE Academy. "We're not just developing athletes. We're building a complete soccer ecosystem that prepares players to succeed in the college game, pro leagues, and on the world stage."

SPIRE's soccer program, led on the boys' side by Head Coach Sean Lane, has gained significant momentum in recent years. Lane will continue overseeing the boys' program and work alongside Smalley to align development systems, elevate training standards, and support coach education.

Smalley's arrival follows the recent addition of Kevin Boyle, one of the most successful coaches in high school basketball history, as SPIRE's new Director of Basketball and National High School Head Coach. These moves reflect SPIRE's ongoing focus on high-performance coaching, college and career readiness, and the creation of global athletic pathways for both male and female student-athletes.

About SPIRE Academy:

SPIRE Academy is a comprehensive academic, athletic, personal skills and college-and-career development boarding school located in a world-class event and wellness complex in Ohio's Harpersfield Township.

Constructed on 750 acres under 850,000 square feet of roof, SPIRE Academy (spireacademy.com) has five divisions: (1) SPIRE Academy & Camps, an accredited college-preparatory international boarding school and multi-sport/specialty training and development academy for grades 9-12 and post-grads; (2) SPIRE Leagues, Clubs & Professional Teams, including SPIRE Academy affiliated leagues and club programs; (3) SPIRE Events, a facility and associated team that host local, national and international tournaments and events with the NCAA, the Big East, Big Ten, Atlantic 10 conferences, the Olympics and world championship qualifiers; (4) SPIRE Institute, the research and development arm of SPIRE Academy, studying performance improvement across multiple disciplines through corporate affiliations and university relationships; and finally (5) SPIRE Fit, a membership-based fitness, swim, personal training and health center open to the community.

Sports currently featured at SPIRE Academy include men's and women's basketball, esports, lacrosse, soccer, swimming, track and field, volleyball and wrestling.

