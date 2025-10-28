Anton Rabie, Ben Varadi and Ronnen Harary honoured for redefining entrepreneurship through play

TORONTO, Oct. 28, 2025 /CNW/ - Traditional territories of the Mississaugas of the Credit, the Anishnabeg, the Chippewa, the Haudenosaunee and the Wendat peoples -- From founding a small toy company in Toronto to building a leading global children's entertainment powerhouse, Anton Rabie, Ben Varadi and Ronnen Harary, founders of Spin Master, have built one of Canada's most iconic entrepreneurial success stories. On October 23, EY Canada proudly recognized the trio with the EY Entrepreneur Of The Year Ontario 2025 Lifetime Achievement Award of Excellence, celebrating their lasting impact on the country's economy, innovation ecosystem and creative industries.

"Anton, Ben and Ronnen didn't just build a company, they built a movement. Their story is one of creativity and a deep belief in the power of play to shape lives," says Zach Pendley, EY Entrepreneur Of The Year Ontario Program Co-Director.

From Canadian roots to global success

Spin Master began in 1994 with a $10,000 investment and a bold idea shared by three university friends from the Ivey Business School. Their first product, the Earth Buddy, was a grassroots success, selling more than 300,000 units and proving that big ideas can start small. Just four years later, the launch of Air Hogs® marked a breakthrough, establishing Spin Master as a rising force in the toy industry. Guided by entrepreneurial drive and a passion for play, the founders grew Spin Master into a global leader in children's entertainment, known for its innovative toys, storytelling-driven franchises and digital play experiences.

Today, Spin Master is a publicly listed company operating in nearly 20 countries with more than 2,500 employees. The founders' approach to growth through innovation, strategic acquisitions and a deep understanding of how children play has helped shape the future of entertainment and inspired a generation of creators.

Spin Master's diverse portfolio now includes household names like PAW Patrol®, Kinetic Sand® and Melissa & Doug®, and partnerships with global entertainment leaders such as Warner Bros., Universal, Paramount Skydance and Feld's Monster Jam. Constantly innovating and setting trends in the toy, entertainment and digital games industry, the founders are driven to capture children's and families' imaginations.

"They've never stopped evolving. Their ability to scale while staying true to their values is what makes them exceptional entrepreneurs," adds Brittany Keenan, EY Entrepreneur Of The Year Ontario Program Co-Director.

Entrepreneurship with purpose

The Lifetime Achievement Award of Excellence celebrates not only the founders' milestones, but the mindset that guides their journey. It recognizes their ability to scale with purpose, innovate with heart and build a company that reflects the best of Canadian entrepreneurship.

Their impact extends far beyond commercial success.

Through initiatives like the Future of Play Scholarship, Spin Master has committed $100,000 annually to support post-secondary education and mentorship for underrepresented creators in Canada and the US, helping to shape the next generation of innovators. It's also reflected in The Toy Movement, which has donated more than one million toys worldwide to children in displaced or disadvantaged situations. Guided by their Playsponsible platform, the company also continues to look for opportunities to introduce sustainably-minded products and reduce its carbon footprint.

"Anton, Ben and Ronnen have built a legacy that continues to shape Canada's business landscape and inspire future generations," shares Ryan Beck, EY Canada Managing Partner, Consumer. "Their leadership has transformed how children play, how companies grow and how entrepreneurs give back. This award reflects the principles they embedded into Spin Master from day one: innovation, integrity and impact."

