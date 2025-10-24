Isaac Langleben and Jacqueline Prehogan recognized for elevating pet health through premium nutrition

TORONTO, Oct. 24, 2025 /CNW/ - Traditional territories of the Mississaugas of the Credit, the Anishnabeg, the Chippewa, the Haudenosaunee and the Wendat peoples -- Isaac Langleben and Jacqueline Prehogan, co-founders of Open Farm -- an innovative pet food brand delivering ethically sourced nutrition -- are the EY Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2025 Ontario Overall Award winners. Isaac and Jacqueline were recognized at last night's celebration in Toronto, alongside seven other entrepreneurs as well as the Lifetime Achievement Award winners, the founders of Spin Master for their made in Canada success.

Brittany Keenan, Isaac Langleben, Jacqueline Prehogan, Linda Williams and Zach Pendley (CNW Group/EY (Ernst & Young))

"Isaac and Jacqueline are reshaping the pet food industry, championing a holistic approach that prioritizes both quality and sustainability," shares Zach Pendley, EY Entrepreneur Of The Year Ontario Program Co-Director. "Their leadership has transformed Open Farm into a movement that is setting new standards for transparency, nutrition and ethical sourcing, while driving lasting value for consumers and communities."

Open Farm has emerged as a transformative force in the pet food industry, achieving remarkable growth and recognition. What began as a personal quest to find ethically raised, transparently sourced and environmentally responsible food for the founders' own dogs quickly evolved into a mission to revolutionize pet nutrition. Their commitment to meticulous sourcing, farm partnerships and animal welfare standards laid the foundation for what is now known as The Open Farm Promise. With a presence in more than 7,000 pet stores across North America and expanding into international markets, Open Farm continues to lead innovation in the industry while prioritizing customer loyalty and trust.

Open Farm's mission transcends profit, embodying a commitment to sustainability and community impact. As a certified B Corp, the company has rigorous programs across waste, carbon and regenerative agriculture. It has pledged to reach zero waste to landfill by the end of 2025 -- a goal that covers consumer packaging, direct-to-consumer operations and warehouse logistics. Its women-led leadership team fosters inclusion, and its community initiatives reflect a deep-rooted commitment to giving back -- ensuring that purpose-driven values resonate far beyond the pet food aisle.

"Isaac and Jacqueline's unwavering commitment to animal welfare, sustainability and environmental stewardship has redefined what it means to lead with heart and vision," says Brittany Keenan, EY Entrepreneur Of The Year Ontario Program Co-Director. "Their recognition stands out among a powerhouse of entrepreneurs whose collective impact is shaping a more innovative, inclusive and sustainable tomorrow for Ontario."

The EY Entrepreneur Of The Year 2025 Ontario Award winners:

Richard Abboud | Forum Asset Management

Victoria Sopik | Kids & Company

Margaret Coons | Nuts For Cheese

Yvonne Chan | Sante Circle Health

Vitaly Pecherskiy | StackAdapt

Ray Gupta | Sunray Group

Marnie Rabinovitch | Thigh Society

EY Entrepreneur Of The Year 2025 Ontario Community Builder Special Citation recipient:

Sam Osmow | Osmow's Shawarma

EY Entrepreneur Of The Year 2025 Ontario Lifetime Achievement Award recipients:

Anton Rabie, Ben Varadi and Ronnen Harary | Spin Master

What's next?

As the Ontario region's EY Entrepreneur Of The Year 2025, Isaac and Jacqueline will compete with winners from the Pacific, Prairies and Eastern regions for the national title of Canada's EY Entrepreneur Of The Year 2025, which will be presented at a celebration on November 26, 2025, in Toronto. In May 2026, Canada's EY Entrepreneur Of The Year 2025 will then move to the world stage to compete with more than 50 other country recipients for the title of EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year™ hosted in Monaco.

