Open Farm founders recognized for driving innovation, sustainability and impact in the pet nutrition industry.

TORONTO, Nov. 27, 2025 /CNW/ - Traditional territories of the Mississaugas of the Credit, the Anishnabeg, the Chippewa, the Haudenosaunee and the Wendat Peoples -- Isaac Langleben and Jacqueline Prehogan, co-founders of Open Farm, have been named Canada's EY Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2025 for transforming pet nutrition with a vision that blends quality and ethical responsibility. After receiving the regional title in October, the pair won the national award in Toronto last night.

Alycia Calvert, Jacqueline Prehogan, Isaac Langleben and Rachel Rodrigues (CNW Group/EY (Ernst & Young))

"Isaac and Jacqueline are proof that entrepreneurship can be a force for good," says Rachel Rodrigues, EY Entrepreneur Of The Year Canada Program Director. "Their dedication to conscious business practices hasn't just transformed the pet food industry, it exemplifies leadership that strengthens Canada's economy and creates a sustainable future for animals, people and the planet."

Isaac and Jacqueline turned a personal mission into a global movement, redefining pet nutrition with a focus on sustainability. From their early days self-funding and building a transparent supply chain from scratch to introducing Canada's first Certified Humane® pet food, they've consistently prioritized long-term impact over short-term gain. Today, Open Farm is one of North America's most trusted pet food brands, known for uncompromising standards in nutrition, animal welfare and environmental stewardship. Isaac and Jacqueline's journey reflects bold choices and shared conviction, proving that purpose and performance can thrive together.

"When we were starting out, everybody was like, 'Don't do it. The pet industry is crowded. There are a few big players that have endless resources. You're not going to make it. You can't succeed.' And if you look at the stats, if you look at the numbers, they're right. But we had one thing really going for us: we had an idea, we had a mission and we were completely bought into it," said Prehogan as they accepted the award.

At last night's celebration, three other entrepreneurs were recognized for winning in their respective regions, alongside two Special Citations -- distinguished awards that highlight entrepreneurs for their unique contributions to their industries. Isaac and Jacqueline will next represent Canada on the global stage at the EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year™ competition in Monaco in May 2026.

EY Entrepreneur Of The Year National Award winners:

Brian Grange | Bridgemans Services Group (Pacific)

Charles L'Ecuyer | CES Corporation (Intelliflex) (Prairies)

Eric Naaman | Damotech (Eastern)

National Special Citation recipients:

Victoria Sopik | Kids & Company

Benjamin Sparrow | Saltworks Technologies

The awards show also spotlighted the EY Entrepreneurial Winning Women™ North America Class of 2025 and the EY Entrepreneurs Access Network 2025 cohort. These programs provide high-potential women entrepreneurs and Black and Indigenous leaders with access to networks, advisors and resources to help scale their businesses. Together, these initiatives reflect EY's commitment to building a stronger Canada by empowering business leaders, fostering innovation and driving economic growth at every stage of the entrepreneurial journey.

About EY Entrepreneur Of The Year®

The EY Entrepreneur Of The Year program shines a spotlight on entrepreneurs across Canada who master the artful balance of passion, determination, character and skill to create businesses that address the most complex challenges and build a better working world. By joining the program, you'll have the opportunity to celebrate success with your team, inspire the next generation of entrepreneurs and gain access to an exclusive global network of program participants that help to build connections, fuel success and navigate long-term growth.

The 2025 national independent judging panel comprises Tania M. Clarke, Corporate Director; Andreea Crisan, President and CEO, ANDY Transport; Joanna Griffiths, Founder and President, Knix and Kt by Knix; Laurie MacKeigan, President, Backman Vidcom; Ashif Mawji, Managing Director, ScaleGood Fund LP; Imran Siddiqui, Managing Director, Ontario Teacher's Pension Plan.

The program's national sponsors are Air Canada, TSX Inc., The Globe and Mail and The Printing House.

About EY

EY is building a better working world by creating new value for clients, people, society and the planet, while building trust in capital markets.

Enabled by data, AI and advanced technology, EY teams help clients shape the future with confidence and develop answers for the most pressing issues of today and tomorrow.

EY teams work across a full spectrum of services in assurance, consulting, tax, strategy and transactions. Fueled by sector insights, a globally connected, multi-disciplinary network and diverse ecosystem partners, EY teams can provide services in more than 150 countries and territories.

All in to shape the future with confidence.

EY refers to the global organization, and may refer to one or more of the member firms of Ernst & Young Global Limited, each of which is a separate legal entity. Ernst & Young Global Limited, a UK company limited by guarantee, does not provide services to clients. Information about how EY collects and uses personal data and a description of the rights individuals have under data protection legislation are available via ey.com/privacy. EY member firms do not practice law where prohibited by local laws. For more information about our organization, please visit ey.com/ca.

This news release has been issued by Ernst & Young LLP.

SOURCE EY (Ernst & Young)

For further information, please contact: Jenna Ng Liet Hing, [email protected], +1 416 943 3336