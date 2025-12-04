Impact Report 2025 highlights EY Canada's AI transformation and sustainability across operations

The firm is turning complexity into possibility for its clients, people and communities

Canadian-built AI solutions adopted, with 75% of the workforce achieving AI literacy

400,000 learning hours invested, building future-ready skills for nearly 9,000 professionals

28,000 volunteer hours contributed, alongside measurable progress toward net-zero goals

TORONTO and TRADITIONAL TERRITORIES OF THE MISSISSAUGAS OF THE CREDIT, THE ANISHNABEG, THE CHIPPEWA, THE HAUDENOSAUNEE AND THE WENDAT PEOPLES, Dec. 4, 2025 /CNW/ - Businesses and communities across the country are navigating rapid change, combining ambition with responsibility to build resilience and embrace transformation. EY Canada's Impact Report 2025 captures how the firm is leaning into this moment, going all in to help build a stronger, more sustainable and confident future.

EY Canada Impact Report 2025 (CNW Group/EY (Ernst & Young))

"By embracing AI responsibly, investing in our people or strengthening the ecosystems that power the economy, this year's Impact Report tells the story of how we're working alongside clients, colleagues and communities to build a stronger Canada," says Alycia Calvert, EY Canada Chair and CEO.



Guiding clients through transformation with AI and ecosystems

The firm is investing in its own transformation to inform how it supports clients through rapid change. By embedding AI solutions internally, EY is continuously testing, learning and refining approaches that translate into smarter strategies for organizations navigating complex challenges.

A key milestone this year was the launch of FlexiGenAI, a Canadian-built platform that marks EY's shift from adopting AI tools to creating proprietary, scalable solutions.

EY's strategic partnerships amplify this impact by pairing advanced technology with industry insight. With 45 alliances, including Microsoft, ServiceNow, Snowflake, SAP and Shopify, EY combines its capabilities with the scale of leading technology platforms to deliver integrated solutions that help organizations adapt and thrive.



People remain at the heart of every success story

In fiscal 2025, nearly 9,000 EY professionals completed 400,000 hours of learning and development. The firm reimagined learning for the AI age, blending technology with human potential to build future-ready skills and career agility. Today, 75% of EY professionals in Canada have achieved AI literacy, equipping teams to deliver guidance grounded in real experience.

At the same time, EY strengthened its commitment to inclusiveness and wellbeing, introducing an expanded $1,200 wellbeing benefit and more flexible options to support personal and financial health. With 87% of people feeling free to be themselves and 79% safe to voice opinions, EY continues to foster an environment where everyone feels seen, supported and empowered to thrive.

Building stronger communities

EY's commitment to community impact remains unwavering. Through EY Ripples, the firm rallied its people and clients to contribute 28,000 skills-based volunteer hours, positively impacting 1.3 million lives. Programs supporting Indigenous reconciliation, sustainable finance and responsible AI adoption are helping to build stronger communities from coast to coast.

Reinforcing sustainable growth

EY Canada is embedding sustainability into every facet of its operations, balancing growth with climate responsibility. In 2025, the firm advanced its net-zero ambition by reducing emissions intensity by 25% from fiscal 2024 and maintaining 95% of office space in energy-efficient LEED-certified buildings.

Beyond operational progress, EY engaged employees and partners in biodiversity programs, innovation challenges and collaborative initiatives that link communities to climate solutions. These efforts underscore that sustainability is not just a goal, it's a guiding principle shaping how EY works, grows and contributes to a resilient future.



Read the full report here.

About EY

EY is building a better working world by creating new value for clients, people, society and the planet, while building trust in capital markets.

Enabled by data, AI and advanced technology, EY teams help clients shape the future with confidence and develop answers for the most pressing issues of today and tomorrow.

EY teams work across a full spectrum of services in assurance, consulting, tax, strategy and transactions. Fueled by sector insights, a globally connected, multi-disciplinary network and diverse ecosystem partners, EY teams can provide services in more than 150 countries and territories.

All in to shape the future with confidence.

EY refers to the global organization, and may refer to one or more of the member firms of Ernst & Young Global Limited, each of which is a separate legal entity. Ernst & Young Global Limited, a UK company limited by guarantee, does not provide services to clients. Information about how EY collects and uses personal data and a description of the rights individuals have under data protection legislation are available via ey.com/privacy. EY member firms do not practice law where prohibited by local laws. For more information about our organization, please visit ey.com/ca.

This news release has been issued by Ernst & Young LLP.

SOURCE EY (Ernst & Young)

For further information, please contact: Jenna Ng Liet Hing, [email protected], +1 416 943 3336