Canadians can now earn 10 points per $1 spent on eyewear and accessories

BURNABY, BC, June 22, 2026 /CNW/ - Specsavers Canada is marking five years of growth with a significant new milestone: a national partnership with PC Optimum™, one of Canada's largest and most widely used loyalty programs, with more than 18 million members nationwide.

PC Optimum™ members can now earn 10 points per $1 spent on eligible purchases at every Specsavers location nationwide. Whether shopping for prescription eyewear, contact lenses, sunglasses or accessories, members accumulate points simply by scanning their PC Optimum™ App or PC Optimum™ card at the time of purchase.

Specsavers Joins PC Optimum™ Program Specsavers Joins PC Optimum™ Program

At a time when Canadians are feeling increased pressure on their wallets, the partnership makes it easier for Canadians to see value in routine eyecare spending. The collaboration with PC Optimum™ signals the brand's commitment to Canadians, building on Specsavers relationship with Loblaw Companies Limited, which saw 111 Specsavers locations open within Loblaw stores across Canada in 2025.

"As one of Canada's strongest loyalty reward programs, PC Optimum™ was a compelling strategic choice," said Jane Hoban, Managing Director, Specsavers Canada. "Over the past five years we have built strong momentum and as we continue to grow, our focus remains on making quality eyewear and eyecare more accessible and more rewarding for every community we serve across this country."

"People expect their loyalty programs to show up across more of the moments that matter to them," said Lauren Steinberg, Chief Digital Officer, Loblaw Companies Limited. "With Specsavers joining PC Optimum™, members can now earn points on eligible eyewear and accessories purchases, making it even easier to be rewarded for everyday spending."

Members can earn points alongside existing Specsavers offers and promotions, with additional bonus opportunities available through the PC Optimum™ App. Eligible purchases include glasses, lenses, contact lenses and accessories at all Specsavers locations across the country. To learn more visit Specsavers.ca

About Specsavers Canada

Specsavers is an optometrist-owned business that entered the Canadian market in late 2021. Since then, more than 270 locations have opened across nine provinces and one territory. As part of Specsavers' commitment to accessible eyecare, every Specsavers location is equipped with optical coherence tomography (OCT) technology, which helps optometrists to detect sight-threatening conditions such as age-related macular degeneration, glaucoma and diabetic eye disease, in their early stages.

Founded in the UK over 40 years ago by optometrist husband-and-wife team, Doug and Mary Perkins, there are now more than 2,700 Specsavers healthcare businesses globally, serving over 44 million patients and customers. Specsavers is driven by its purpose of "changing lives through better sight" and aims to transform the way Canadians experience eyecare by offering exceptional service, advanced clinical equipment and quality eyewear. For more information, please visit Specsavers.ca.

About Loblaw Companies Limited

Loblaw is Canada's food and pharmacy leader, and the nation's largest retailer. Loblaw provides Canadians with grocery, pharmacy, and healthcare services, other health and beauty products, apparel, general merchandise, financial services and wireless mobile products and services. With more than 2,800 locations, Loblaw, its franchisees and Associate-owners employ more than 220,000 full- and part-time employees, making it one of Canada's largest private sector employers.

Loblaw's purpose – Live Life Well® – puts first the needs and well-being of Canadians who make one billion transactions annually in the company's stores. Loblaw is positioned to meet and exceed those needs in many ways: convenient locations; more than 1,100 grocery stores that span the value spectrum from discount to specialty; full-service pharmacies at nearly 1,400 Shoppers Drug Mart® and Pharmaprix® locations and in close to 500 grocery stores; PC Financial® services; Joe Fresh® fashion and family apparel; and four of Canada's top-consumer brands in Life Brand®, Farmer's MarketTM, no name® and President's Choice®. For more information, visit Loblaw's website at www.loblaw.ca and Loblaw's issuer profile at www.sedarplus.ca

SOURCE Specsavers Canada

Media Contacts: Aideen Butler, Specsavers Canada, [email protected], +1 672-699-6045; Noah Gomberg, Golin for Specsavers Canada, [email protected], +1 647 475 4721; Rosalyn Carneiro, Loblaw Companies Ltd., [email protected]