Specsavers Canada Becomes an Official Partner of the Toronto Blue Jays™

Helping more Canadians see the game clearly

TORONTO, June 17, 2026 /CNW/ - Specsavers Canada, Inc. today announced a landmark national partnership with the Toronto Blue Jays™, naming Specsavers as an official partner of Canada's baseball team. This multi-year agreement reflects Specsavers' commitment to making high-quality eyewear and eyecare accessible to more Canadians.

Specsavers Canada: Official partner of the Toronto Blue Jays™

The Blue Jays have built a franchise worthy of the whole country – not just one city. Specsavers has spent five years doing the same for eyecare, growing from its first B.C. locations to more than 270 stores across nine provinces and one territory, with the goal of making quality eyecare and eyewear accessible for Canadians.

"The Toronto Blue Jays are more than a baseball team, they are a unifying force for Canadians from Victoria to St. John's," said Derek Fukui, Head of Marketing, Specsavers Canada. "We've spent five years showing up for communities across this country, and this partnership gives us a chance to do that on the biggest stage Canadian sports has to offer. I can't wait to see what we build together."

The Toronto Blue Jays boast the largest fan base in Canadian professional sports, with more than 15 million fans nationwide. Home games draw nearly one million average viewers on Rogers Sportsnet, making the Blue Jays the top broadcast sports property in Canada through the summer months. Coming off a historic World Series run that captured the attention of fans in every province and territory, the Blue Jays head into the 2026 season as one of the most talked-about franchises in the country.

"The Toronto Blue Jays are proud to welcome Specsavers as an official partner," said Mark Ditmars, Vice President of Partnerships for the Toronto Blue Jays. "As Canada's team, we are focused on working with brands that deliver real value to fans across the country, and Specsavers' commitment to make high-quality eyewear and eyecare accessible makes them a natural fit. Together, we look forward to helping more Canadians show up at their best, both on and off the field."

The partnership includes Specsavers as the Blue Jays presenting sponsor of the Strike Zone Challenge, based on the new Automated Ball-Strike (ABS) Challenge System – a new feature making its Major League Baseball debut this season. The ABS Challenge System allows players to challenge a home-plate umpire's ball or strike calls: by tapping their cap or helmet, a batter, pitcher or catcher can trigger an instant review, with results displayed on the Rogers Centre videoboard and integrated into Sportsnet's broadcast. The system adds a compelling new layer of strategy to the sport – and is a natural fit for a brand whose goal is to help more Canadians see the game clearly.

Since opening its first Canadian location in 2021, Specsavers has grown to more than 270 locations, opening more than 130 new stores in 2025 alone. Every location is equipped with optical coherence tomography (OCT) technology to help independent optometrists detect sight-threatening conditions in their early stages. The partnership with the Toronto Blue Jays reinforces Specsavers' commitment to making high-quality, accessible eyewear and eyecare available to Canadians.

Blue Jays fans can find their nearest Specsavers location and book an eye exam at Specsavers.ca.

About Specsavers

Specsavers is an optometrist-owned business that entered the Canadian market in late 2021. Since then, more than 270 locations have opened across nine provinces and one territory. As part of Specsavers' commitment to accessible eyecare, every Specsavers location is equipped with optical coherence tomography (OCT) technology, which can help optometrists to detect sight-threatening conditions such as age-related macular degeneration, glaucoma and diabetic eye disease, in their early stages.

Founded in the UK over 40 years ago by optometrist husband-and-wife team Doug and Mary Perkins, there are now more than 2,700 Specsavers healthcare businesses globally, serving over 44 million patients and customers. Specsavers is driven by its purpose of "changing lives through better sight" and aims to transform the way Canadians experience eyecare by offering exceptional service, advanced clinical equipment and quality eyewear. For more information, please visit specsavers.ca.

SOURCE Specsavers Canada

Media Contacts: Aideen Butler, Specsavers Canada, [email protected], +1 672-699-6045; Noah Gomberg, Golin (for Specsavers Canada), [email protected], +1 647-475-4721