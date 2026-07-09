Specsavers Canada Celebrates the Wonder of How Kids See the World

Specsavers Canada is encouraging families to protect that wonder and curiosity by making eye exams a regular part of their child's healthcare routines. According to the Canadian Association of Optometrists (CAO), only about half of children under 19 are getting their eyes examined as often as recommended, even though many vision conditions are most effectively treated before age seven**.

"Kids experience the world with a unique sense of curiosity, imagination and wonder. Vision plays an important role in their development," said Naomi Barber, Clinical Services Director at Specsavers Canada. "Routine eye exams can help ensure they have the vision they need to learn and engage confidently with the world around them."

The CAO recommends children have their first eye exam between six and nine months, a second between ages two and five, and annual exams thereafter. Regular eye exams can help detect vision issues such as myopia (nearsightedness) early, allowing for interventions that slow its progression and support healthy vision as they grow.

"Many parents are surprised to learn how common vision problems can often be addressed when caught early," continued Barber. "We want eye exams to feel like just another part of growing up so that kids get to fully experience the wonders of their world."

Build around the idea of childhood wonder, Specsavers Canada will roll out a summer-long campaign that celebrates the unique way children experience the world through their eyes. By highlighting these moments of discovery, the campaign aims to encourage greater awareness for the importance of eye health from an early age, as children grow and explore.

Adapted from Specsavers UK's successful Wonder campaign, the Canadian creative is anchored by the statistic that more than 1 in 4 children have a vision problem by school age. With summer in full swing, the message lands at a great time for parents to book an eye exam for their child before the new school year. Helping make the most of every moment of wonder, both in and out of the classroom.

Learn more: specsavers.ca/kids

About Specsavers Canada

Specsavers is an optometrist-owned business that entered the Canadian market in late 2021. Since then, more than 270 locations have opened across nine provinces and one territory. As part of Specsavers' commitment to accessible eyecare, every Specsavers location is equipped with optical coherence tomography (OCT) technology, which helps optometrists to detect sight-threatening conditions such as age-related macular degeneration, glaucoma and diabetic eye disease, in their early stages.

Founded in the UK over 40 years ago by optometrist husband-and-wife team, Doug and Mary Perkins, there are now more than 2,700 Specsavers healthcare businesses globally, serving over 44 million patients and customers. Specsavers is driven by its purpose of "changing lives through better sight" and aims to transform the way Canadians experience eyecare by offering exceptional service, advanced clinical equipment and quality eyewear.

For more information, please visit specsavers.ca.

* Angus Reid Group (2025) study conducted by the Angus Reid Group, on behalf of Specsavers ** The Canadian Association of Optometry (2023) Why is a comprehensive eye exam so important? Available at: https://opto.ca/eye‑health‑library/eye‑exam

SOURCE Specsavers Canada

Media Contact: Aideen Butler, [email protected]; Allison Chin, [email protected]