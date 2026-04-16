Specsavers Celebrates Canadian Design with New Hilary MacMillan Eyewear Collection

Drawing on Hilary's love for '70s style, the new Specsavers x Hilary MacMillan eyewear collection plays with colour transitions, sculptural silhouettes and discreet tartan accents, inspired by her Scottish heritage, for timeless eyewear that's easy to reach for again and again.

"As someone who's worn glasses on and off throughout my life, I've always understood how deeply personal eyewear is," said Hilary MacMillan. "Intention is everything. I'm always thinking about how something fits, how it feels, how it empowers the wearer. That same philosophy guided this collection. We set out to create pieces that are elegantly understated: cool, modern and wearable for everyday life."

Hilary's focus on confidence and self-expression is reflected throughout the collection, shaping pieces designed to help wearers feel seen.

"When values align, collaboration feels effortless," said Juan Carlos Camargo, Product Director at Specsavers Canada. "Hilary's approach to fashion mirrors our mission to make high quality eyewear easily accessible to Canadians. Together, we focused on creating a versatile collection, that balances strong design and personal expression with everyday wearability."

"Partnering with Specsavers was an easy decision," said MacMillan. "They helped bring my vision for the collection to life in a way that felt natural for our brand."

The designer eyewear collection starts at $199 for two pairs and is available at all Specsavers locations beginning April 17. To learn more, visit specsavers.ca

About Hilary MacMillan

Hilary MacMillan is a Toronto-based Canadian fashion brand designing contemporary womenswear. Founded in 2013, the label is known for bold colour, cruelty free materials, and statement ready-to wear collections. The brand focuses on fashion-forward design, extended sizing and responsible production.

About Specsavers

Specsavers is an optometrist-owned business that entered the Canadian market in late 2021. Since then, more than 270 locations have opened across nine provinces and one territory. As part of Specsavers' commitment to accessible eyecare, every Specsavers location is equipped with optical coherence tomography (OCT) technology, which helps optometrists to detect sight-threatening conditions such as age-related macular degeneration, glaucoma and diabetic eye disease, in their earliest stages.

Founded in the UK more than 40 years ago by optometrist husband-and-wife team, Doug and Mary Perkins, there are now more than 2,700 Specsavers healthcare businesses globally, serving over 44 million patients and customers. Specsavers is driven by its purpose of "changing lives through better sight" and aims to transform the way Canadians experience eyecare by offering exceptional service, advanced clinical equipment and affordable and quality eyewear.

SOURCE Specsavers Canada

Media Contacts: Aideen Butler, [email protected]; Allison Chin, [email protected]