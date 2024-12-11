Special Statement from President Chartrand on the passing of friend, ally, and legal trailblazer Jim Aldridge

WINNIPEG, MB, IN THE NATIONAL HOMELAND OF THE RED RIVER MÉTIS, Dec. 11, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, the Manitoba Métis Federation (MMF), the National Government of the Red River Métis, and I, along with my Cabinet, and our Citizens mourn the passing of Jim Aldridge, and extend heartfelt condolences to all who knew and loved him, and to his family and his wife Guylaine.

It's clear to us that Jim was the most advanced lawyer in his understanding of section 31 and section 35, with a clear vision for the advancement of all Indigenous rights-based matters, particularly Red River Métis rights.

Jim first worked with the MMF at the behest of Tom Berger well over three decades ago. What started as a small and short-term engagement became a long-standing friendship, gained over many years of dinners and discussions.

Jim followed in Tom Berger's footsteps and quickly became renowned as one of the top litigators in the country, with his own well-recognized expertise. He spent significant time studying both domestic and international archives regarding the legal arrangement with Canada and the outstanding debt owed to the Red River Métis, including the promises that were made, but not honoured.

There is no doubt that his dedication and passion for this work led us to have a close, familial relationship with him. He always gave us the sense of complete confidence that we would get justice through the Supreme Court of Canada. His assessment proved correct, and the result was our victory in 2013, in the landmark MMF v. Canada land claim. This became one of the leading cases in this country relating to Indigenous rights.

Along with his significant contributions to the Red River Métis, Jim was also a pivotal support to the Nisga'a Nation throughout the development of their modern-day Treaty, and led the charge that resulted in the passage of Bill S-13, which amended the federal Interpretation Act to include a general non-derogation clause.

I am deeply grateful that we were able to see Jim one last time, when he made the trip overseas to join us as we signed our historic modern-day Treaty with Canada, another historic milestone and victory of which he was a key part. He was proudly wearing the beaded jacket that we had earlier gifted to him for his contributions to the Red River Métis.

Jim was a wonderful man and a class act when it came to how he carried himself and his representation of the legal community, especially in the courts. Our Nation owes a great debt to him, and we will never forget his strong appreciation and devotion to advancing Red River Métis rights. Jim's openness, friendship, and support for our cause came from more than his professionalism – it came from his heart.

He was a friend and trusted advisor to me and our people, and he will be sorely missed.

Believe in Yourself; Believe in Métis.

The Manitoba Métis Federation (MMF) is the democratically elected National Government of the Red River Métis, also known as the Manitoba Métis. The Red River Métis are a distinct Indigenous Nation and People and Canada's Negotiating Partners in Confederation and the Founders of the Province of Manitoba.

