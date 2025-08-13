SCO and MMF Sign Historic Memorandum of Understanding to Advance Economic Reconciliation in Manitoba

"Today's signing marks a powerful moment of

WINNIPEG, MB, Aug. 13, 2025 /CNW/ - The Southern Chiefs' Organization (SCO) and the Manitoba Métis Federation (MMF), National Government of the Red River Métis, are proud to announce the signing of a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) that formalizes a shared commitment to advance economic reconciliation, protect Indigenous rights, and collaborate on major infrastructure and development projects across Manitoba.

Signed at The Forks, a traditional gathering place for Indigenous Nations, this historic agreement sets out a five-year framework for cooperation between SCO and MMF as they work to ensure that First Nations and Red River Métis voices are respected and included in the design, approval, and implementation of "Nation-building" projects being proposed by the Manitoba government and supported through federal legislation, such as Bill C-5.

Bill C-5, which enacts the Free Trade and Labour Mobility in Canada Act and the Building Canada Act, includes commitments to consult Indigenous Peoples, strengthen trade corridors, expand clean energy and resource infrastructure, and support regional economic growth – all priorities that intersect with federal portfolios such as Indigenous Services Canada, Crown-Indigenous Relations, and Infrastructure Canada.

"Today's signing marks a powerful moment of unity and purpose between our Nations," said Grand Chief Jerry Daniels of the Southern Chiefs' Organization. "Together with the MMF, we are asserting our rightful place in the decisions that shape this land, and we are ready to work with both the Manitoba government and the Government of Canada to deliver projects that respect our rights and benefit our people. This MOU is about protecting our inherent, constitutionally enshrined Aboriginal and Treaty rights, preserving the land and water for future generations, and turning economic reconciliation into tangible results – housing for our families, clean energy for our communities, and transportation networks that connect us to opportunity."

The MOU confirms the shared intention of SCO and MMF to work together in pursuit of Indigenous-led economic development in areas such as jobs, trade, sustainable forestry, harvesting practices, and traditional economies. Central to the agreement is shared engagement with the Manitoba government in the creation and operation of a proposed Crown-Indigenous Corporation.

This proposed entity, which is intended to oversee permitting and regulatory frameworks for major infrastructure projects, is expected to incorporate a co-development approach with Indigenous Peoples. Meaningful representation from First Nations and the Red River Métis is expected in the review and approval of Nation-building projects within traditional Indigenous territories of what is now known as the Province of Manitoba. This Crown-Indigenous Corporation's intent and execution will benefit from partnership between First Nations and Red River Métis, as signalled by the MOU.

"This MOU represents the modern continuation of a historic relationship between First Nations and the Red River Métis, here in the territory we share responsibility for, now called Manitoba," said David Chartrand, President of the MMF. "The Red River Métis were once called the economic engine of the West, and we stand ready to play that role again alongside our First Nations relatives. Together, I know we will bring prosperity, voice, and strength to our respective Citizens, while delivering on economic benefits for our people and all Manitobans. As in the past, the Indigenous people of this province are poised to set an example of cooperation and collaboration, showing what Bill C-5 can mean for Indigenous economic reconciliation across Canada. We are proving what is possible with this historic agreement between our peoples."

The agreement emphasizes the protection of land, water, and the environment while ensuring that benefits from major projects are directed toward critical community infrastructure, including programs and services, like housing.

SCO and MMF are united in our shared interest in Bill C-5 and its potential benefits for our respective citizens. Together, will ensure that mutual trust and respect are key principles that guide and shape nation-building projects that engage our interests.

KEY FACTS

Southern Chiefs' Organization (SCO): Represents 32 Anishinaabe and Dakota First Nations and more than 87,000 citizens across southern Manitoba.

Manitoba Métis Federation (MMF): The National Government of the Red River Métis, representing their Citizens across the Métis Homeland and advancing their collective rights and interests.

Bill C-5: Federal legislation that enacts the Free Trade and Labour Mobility in Canada Act and the Building Canada Act, requiring consultation with Indigenous Peoples before major "Nation-building" projects are designated, and supporting trade corridors, clean energy, natural resource development, and infrastructure.

Proposed Crown-Indigenous Corporation: A Manitoba government initiative that will work with governments on permitting and regulatory frameworks for major infrastructure projects. SCO and MMF expect it be co-developed and include equal representation from First Nations and the Red River Métis.

Economic Reconciliation Goals: Direct project revenues to housing, clean energy, transportation networks, and other critical community infrastructure while protecting land, water, and the environment.

ABOUT MMF

The Manitoba Métis Federation (MMF) is the democratically elected National Government of the Red River Métis, also known as the Manitoba Métis. The Red River Métis are a distinct Indigenous Nation and People and Canada's Negotiating Partners in Confederation and the Founders of the Province of Manitoba.

ABOUT SCO

The Southern Chiefs' Organization represents 32 First Nations and more than 87,000 citizens in what is now called southern Manitoba. SCO is an independent political organization that protects, preserves, promotes, and enhances First Nations Peoples' inherent rights, languages, customs, and traditions through the application and implementation of the spirit and intent of the Treaty-making process.

