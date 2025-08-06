Special statement by President Chartrand on Bill C-5 Summit, refusal to participate with non-rights holders

OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 6, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, the Manitoba Métis Federation (MMF), the National Government of the Red River Métis, is saddened to announce that at this time we are unable to participate in the scheduled meeting with Canada regarding Bill C-5, also known as The One Canadian Economy Act.

As the only Métis modern treaty government and initially a leading and vocal supporter of Bill C-5, we believed our participation in the August 7 meeting would contribute to a positive outcome of the Summit.

However, we understood from the Prime Minister Carney's initial statement on the Summits that he would be engaging with rights holders. This appears not to be the case with the inclusion of the Métis Nation of Ontario (MNO) and its parent body, the Métis National Council (MNC). Their attendance at this Summit not only undermines the integrity of the Summit but also puts into jeopardy the path forward for projects of national interest.

The MNO is an organization built on Indigenous identity fraud with most of its members having no historical or cultural connection to the Red River Métis. The MMF and Chiefs of Ontario vigorously opposed the inclusion of MNO communities in the previous government's Bill C-53 on the grounds these communities never existed.

On May 20, 2025, the MMF and the Chiefs of Ontario issued a joint press release to address the threat that Indigenous identity theft poses to major projects such as energy corridors and critical minerals that were being proposed to meet the threat of tariffs hanging over Canada. The release stated:

"We will continue to make it clear to industry and governments that if they hope to advance projects in our territories, entertaining fraudulent groups who are making false claims only poses a risk to the progress of the initiative because of the inevitable strong opposition. We continue to urge governments to ensure they are negotiating and signing agreements with legitimate Indigenous Nations."

Canada cannot ask us as the National Government of the Red River Métis to sit in a room with a non-rightsholder like the MNC, a body that has no legitimate path forward under its own bylaws, having lost all but two of its members – one of which is MNO. We cannot be asked to sit and give perceived legitimacy to a body that has persisted in pursuing a malicious and unwarranted court case with a clear vendetta against the Red River Métis, despite MNC's lack of legal capacity to undertake this action.

It is perplexing to us that the Prime Minister's government would continue to prop up illegitimate bodies such as MNO and MNC when their participation in projects of national interest will arouse widespread opposition from the Red River Métis and First Nations. It is our sincere hope that the oversight that has led to our inability to attend this meeting in good conscience will be corrected in the future. If the Prime Minister wants us to trust that he will ensure our participation in his nation-building initiative, he should start by dealing with legitimate rights holders.

Believe in Yourself; Believe in Métis.

The Manitoba Métis Federation (MMF) is the democratically elected National Government of the Red River Métis, also known as the Manitoba Métis. The Red River Métis are a distinct Indigenous Nation and People and Canada's Negotiating Partners in Confederation and the Founders of the Province of Manitoba.

