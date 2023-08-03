Canadian Heritage supports the promotion of Canadian comics at an international comics festival in France

OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 3, 2023 /CNW/ - Canada's book industry showcases Canadian culture and talent around the world and strengthens the country's creative economy. The Government of Canada supports the growth of Canadian publishing by helping it stand out in the global marketplace.

Today, the Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Minister of Canadian Heritage, is proud to announce support for Canada's participation in the 2024 Angoulême International Comics Festival. This French festival is one of the world's leading events dedicated to comics, sometimes called "the ninth art." The next edition of the festival, to be held from January 24 to 28, 2024, will be a prestigious showcase for Canadian comics.

The Canadian presence will be the result of a partnership with Global Affairs Canada, the government's lead agency for the country's participation in this major event. Canadian Heritage will support this presence through commercial activities carried out in partnership with Livres Canada Books. These activities will allow Canadian comics publishers and industry professionals to make the most of their participation in this major international festival. In addition to showcasing Canadian literary talent, arts, culture and stories, they will promote the sale of publishing and distribution rights for a wide range of Canadian works.

This support will provide concrete opportunities to highlight Canadian expertise and develop lasting business relationships and commercial opportunities for Canada in the European and international markets.

"The immense talent of Canadian authors, illustrators and publishers transcends borders and touches people's hearts. This festival is a unique opportunity to showcase Canadian expertise. We are proud to promote Canadian culture and talent on the international stage."

—The Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Minister of Canadian Heritage

"I wish to thank the Angoulême International Comics Festival for choosing to have a special focus on Canada's ninth art for its 2024 edition, and I look forward to working with the Festival, the city of Angoulême and the region of Nouvelle-Aquitaine on this great project. This is an excellent opportunity to bring to centre stage, at one of the world's most important events for Comics, the creativity and diversity of Canada's comic book artists and editors from coast to coast to coast, Francophone, Anglophone and Indigenous. It is also another example of the richness of the cultural and economic relations between Canada and France."

—The Honourable Stéphane Dion, Ambassador of Canada to France and Monaco and Special Envoy to the EU and Europe

Every year, the Angoulême International Comics Festival brings together more than 200,000 comics writers, publishers, professionals and enthusiasts from all over the world. It provides a unique platform for industry professionals and comics fans to meet, exhibit and exchange ideas. It includes an international rights marketplace and a professional development component.

Livres Canada Books is a non-profit organization whose mandate is to support Canadian publishers in their export sales activities, building international partnerships, and improving their overall performance through a range of services including financial assistance, promotion, research, training, and a collective presence at major international book fairs.

France is a priority market in Canada's Creative Export Strategy. The Canadian Embassy in France plays a special role in facilitating commercial relations between Canadian creative businesses and a lucrative market.

