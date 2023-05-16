Sparks Fly This Summer, as Prime Video's The Lake Returns With a Whirlwind of Heart and Humor Starting June 9

Starring Jordan Gavaris, Julia Stiles, and Madison Shamoun, new cast this season includes Lauren Holly, Jhaleil Swaby, and Max Amani

Produced by AMAZE, The Lake Season Two launches exclusively on Prime Video in over 240 territories around the world

TORONTO, May 16, 2023 /CNW/ - Prime Video plunges into summer with the return of Canadian Amazon Original series The Lake on June 9. The trailer for Season Two of the sun-kissed lakeside comedy premieres today. Justin (Jordan Gavaris), Maisy-May (Julia Stiles), and Billie (Madison Shamoun) are joined for the summer by Maisy-May's mom, Mimsy (Lauren Holly), whose presence adds even more drama to the mixed-family dynamic. The Lake Season Two is the latest addition to the Prime membership. Prime members in Canada enjoy savings, convenience, and entertainment, all in a single membership for just $9.99/month or best value $99/year.

"Much like taking a well-deserved vacation to your favourite summer getaway, it's a thrill to revisit these wildly funny characters with another season at The Lake," said Brent Haynes, head of local originals, Canada. "We've been extremely lucky to work with our production partners at AMAZE, showrunner Julian Doucet, and the stellar cast and crew on a hilarious and, at times, touching series that will snap customers in Canada and around the world out of their winter doldrums."

"We're thrilled to return with a sophomore season of The Lake," said Teza Lawrence and Michael Souther, co-founders and executive producers, AMAZE. "We can't wait for audiences to join us on this next chapter of the series and to yet again showcase the beauty of Northern Ontario as the perfect backdrop for our story."

In Season Two, Justin and Riley (Travis Nelson), decide to make their relationship official. But their plans, along with the beloved boathouse, go up in flames. Carrying equal parts shame and blame, Justin sets out to prove his innocence, rebuild the heart of the lake, and win back the man he loves. Meanwhile, Maisy-May is dealing with a wildfire of her own: The return of her mother Mimsy, who claims she's dying and wants to spend her final summer with her family on the lake. Billie returns for what is meant to be a one-week vacation. Her holiday changes after a gorgeous tree planter, Forrest (Jhaleil Swaby), and a fierce climate activist, Ivy (Max Amani), suddenly give her two reasons to blow up her summer. Series regulars back this season include Terry Chen, Jon Dore, Carolyn Scott, Natalie Lisinka, and Declan Whaley.

Written and executive produced by Julian Doucet, the series is produced by AMAZE, with Teza Lawrence and Michael Souther serving as executive producers along with Karen Troubetzkoy and Andrew De Angelis.

The Lake is part of Prime Video's Canadian Amazon Original slate that includes The Kids in the Hall, LOL: Last One Laughing Canada, Three Pines, LOL: Qui rira le dernier?, All or Nothing: Toronto Maple Leafs, and upcoming series The Sticky, Luxe Listings Toronto, Nuit Blanche, and more. Since 2015, Amazon Studios has filmed more than 25 Amazon Original series and films in Canada, including The Man in the High Castle and Upload in British Columbia; The Boys, Reacher, and The Expanse in Ontario; Tales from the Loop in Manitoba; as well as parts of Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan and The Voyeurs in Quebec.

The series will join the thousands of TV shows and movies from Hollywood and around the world in the Prime Video catalog, including award-winning and critically acclaimed Amazon Originals like Citadel, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, the award-winning The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls, and more.

Prime members will be able to watch the series anywhere and anytime on the Prime Video app for smart TVs, mobile devices, Fire TV, Fire TV stick, Fire tablets, Apple TV, and stream online. In the Prime Video app, Prime members can download episodes on their mobile devices and tablets and watch anywhere offline at no additional cost. Prime Video is available in Canada at no extra cost to a Prime membership for just CAD$ 99/year or CAD$ 9.99/month (plus applicable taxes), new customers can find out more at www.primevideo.com and subscribe to a free 30-day trial.

About AMAZE

Founded by producing partners Michael Souther and Teza Lawrence, AMAZE is an award-winning international film and television production company based in Toronto. The company has a proven track-record of producing critically acclaimed programming for more than 20 years.



With a focus on compelling and authentic/original storytelling across varied genres, AMAZE's projects successfully span multiple returning seasons, attracting devoted fanbases and garnering industry-wide acclaim. The company most recently started production on the feature film 'Everything's Going To Be Great' starring Bryan Cranston and Allison Janney. Last year, AMAZE completed production on the second season of The Lake starring Jordan Gavaris and Julia Stiles, which was the first Amazon Studios original scripted series in Canada. AMAZE's diverse portfolio features two seasons of the mystery drama procedural Carter starring Jerry O'Connell, four seasons of the award-winning HBO dark comedy series Call Me Fitz starring Jason Priestley, the half-hour comedy The Stanley Dynamic, the TIFF Kids Audience award-winning family film Finn On The Fly, the multi-award-winning dramatic feature film Saint Ralph, and the WGA Award-nominated comedy documentary Being Canadian.

