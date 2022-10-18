Montérégie business receives $100,000 in financial assistance from CED

FRANKLIN, QC, Oct. 18, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

Supporting the tourism industry contributes to economic development in Quebec's regions. That is why the Honourable Pascale St‑Onge, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for CED, today announced a non-repayable contribution of $100,000 for Spa Franklin to help it overcome the economic impacts of the COVID‑19 pandemic. This CED support, granted under the Tourism Relief Fund, will enable the business to enhance its drawing power and increase tourist traffic in the MRC du Haut‑Saint‑Laurent.

Created in 2015, Spa Franklin offers outdoor thermal experiences, massage therapy services and a bistro corner. Through this project, the business will be able to acquire three mini cottages for tourist accommodations. CED's support will also enable Spa Franklin to adopt ecofriendly practices in its operations.

A key contributor to the Canadian economy, the tourism sector has been hit hard by the health crisis. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the Government of Canada has put various measures in place to help businesses suffering the impacts of COVID‑19. The Tourism Relief Fund was created specifically to help organizations and businesses in the tourism sector offer innovative products and services to visitors and prepare to welcome back international travellers.

Quotes

"Our government continues to be here for businesses and organizations in the tourism sector. Thanks to the assistance announced today, Spa Franklin will be able to better prepare for the future and offer new accommodations in the MRC du Haut‑Saint‑Laurent. Our support is an important step in recovery efforts to attract tourists from Canada and around the world so that everyone can discover the best tourism experiences our country has to offer."

The Honourable Pascale St‑Onge, Member of Parliament for Brome–Missisquoi, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for CED

"Canadian tourism continues to be one of the sectors most affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. We will work with businesses and organizations in these difficult times so they can receive the assistance they need to offer innovative products and services, gain momentum, and prosper, all while making safety an absolute priority. The Tourism Relief Fund enables businesses to adapt so they can welcome back guests in complete safety. It also feeds into a broader strategy to help the sector recover from the pandemic and build an economy that benefits all. The Canadian economy will not fully recover until our tourism sector recovers."

The Honourable Randy Boissonnault, Member of Parliament for Edmonton Centre, Minister of Tourism and Associate Minister of Finance

"We thank CED for this financial assistance, which will help shine a spotlight on the Haut‑Saint‑Laurent region. As accommodations are almost non‑existent in the sector, this project will undoubtedly become an attraction for visitors and tourists! They will be able to extend their stay in the region, which will bring wonderful spin‑offs for neighbouring businesses!"

Arielle Benny, Vice-President, Spa Franklin

Quick facts

With a national budget of $500 million , including $485 million administered by the regional development agencies (RDAs) and $15 million by Innovation, Science and Economic Development (ISED), the Tourism Relief Fund is part of the $1 billion in tourism support announced in Budget 2021.





, including administered by the regional development agencies (RDAs) and by Innovation, Science and Economic Development (ISED), the Tourism Relief Fund is part of the in tourism support announced in Budget 2021. A minimum of $50 million of the Fund's national budget has been earmarked for Indigenous tourism projects. Indigenous communities that rely heavily on tourism have been disproportionately affected by the pandemic.





of the Fund's national budget has been earmarked for Indigenous tourism projects. Indigenous communities that rely heavily on tourism have been disproportionately affected by the pandemic. A total of $118.7 million from the Tourism Relief Fund has been allocated to CED to be administered in Quebec .





from the Tourism Relief Fund has been allocated to CED to be administered in . CED is a key federal partner in Quebec's regional economic development. With its 12 regional business offices, CED accompanies businesses, supporting organizations and all regions across Quebec into tomorrow's economy.

