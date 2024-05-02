CALGARY, AB, May 2, 2024 /CNW/ - The South Fish Creek Complex will be receiving energy upgrades after a joint investment of more than $1.2 million from the federal government, YMCA Calgary, and the complex partners.

Announced by MP George Chahal and Shannon Doram, President and CEO of YMCA Calgary, this project will extend the lifespan and improve the facility's energy efficiency. The South Fish Creek Complex has been responding to the needs of Calgarians for over twenty years. This retrofit will improve the facility's air quality and energy efficiency, as well as reduce greenhouse gas emissions. By replacing the systems that help the complex function, the YMCA will be able to continue to provide important services and programs that meet the needs of children, youth, newcomers, and residents of all ages and backgrounds.

YMCA Calgary will replace its existing heating systems with more efficient models and update the air handling units. These upgrades are expected to create savings that can be redirected to address the future needs of the community. The work will ensure the complex can deal with an ever-changing environment by maintaining a comfortable atmosphere and improved air quality during cold winter months and summer heat waves.

The Green and Inclusive Community Buildings program aims to improve the places Canadians work, learn, play, live and come together by cutting pollution, reducing costs, and supporting thousands of good jobs. Through green and other upgrades to existing public community buildings and new builds in underserved communities, the GICB program helps ensure community facilities are inclusive, accessible, and have a long service life, while also helping Canada move towards its net-zero objectives by 2050.

Quotes

"The Shawnessy YMCA plays an important role in our community by setting up our children, youth, newcomer neighbours and people of all ages and backgrounds for success. The Green and Inclusive Community Buildings program promotes the use of innovative, clean solutions to help Canada adapt to a greener, low-carbon economy. Through the funding announced today, the South Fish Creek Complex will be able to keep acting as community hub while serving the residents of Calgary."

George Chahal, Member of Parliament for Calgary Skyview, on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"The Shawnessy YMCA is an important community hub that provides the rapidly growing southwest quadrant of Calgary with a place to play, grow and connect. The Government of Canada's investment through the Green and Inclusive Community Building program will make YMCA Calgary more energy-efficient and support us in providing the programs and services that are essential to creating vibrant communities for years to come. We are grateful for this opportunity to partner with the Government of Canada on climate action and community resiliency."

Shannon Doram, President and CEO of YMCA Calgary

"As the owner of the South Fish Creek Recreational Centre building, the City of Calgary is thrilled about YMCA Calgary's energy efficient upgrades. Not only will they ensure the facility is available for more generations of Calgarians, but they will also reduce the building's carbon footprint. The City of Calgary has a strategic priority to respond to climate change, and supporting our partners to reduce emissions is a key part of delivering on Council's commitment."

Tim Mowrey, Manager, Recreation, Sport & Community Partners, City of Calgary

Quick facts

The federal government is investing $979,800 through the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings (GICB) program. YMCA Calgary and the South Fish Creek Complex partners are contributing $244,950 .

through the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings (GICB) program. YMCA Calgary and the South Fish Creek Complex partners are contributing . These improvements are expected to reduce the facility's energy consumption by an estimated 20.5% and greenhouse gas emissions by 268 tonnes annually.

The GICB program was created in support of Canada's Strengthened Climate Plan: A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy. It is supporting the Plan's first pillar through the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions, the increase of energy efficiency, and helping develop higher resilience to climate change.

Strengthened Climate Plan: A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy. It is supporting the Plan's first pillar through the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions, the increase of energy efficiency, and helping develop higher resilience to climate change. The program is providing $1.5 billion over five years towards green and accessible retrofits, repairs or upgrades.

over five years towards green and accessible retrofits, repairs or upgrades. At least 10% of funding is allocated to projects serving First Nations, Inuit, and Métis communities, including Indigenous populations in urban centres.

The Green and Inclusive Community Buildings Program is now closed.

On December 18, 2023 , the federal government launched the Framework to Build a Green Prairie Economy, which highlights the need for a collaborative, region-specific approach to sustainability, focusing on strengthening the coordination of federal programs, and initiatives with significant investments. This Framework is a first step in a journey that will bring together multiple stakeholders. PrairiesCan, the federal department that diversifies the economy across the Canadian prairies, has dedicated $100 million over three years to support projects aligned with priority areas identified by Prairie stakeholders to build a stronger, more sustainable, and inclusive economy for the Prairie provinces and Canada .

, the federal government launched the Framework to Build a Green Prairie Economy, which highlights the need for a collaborative, region-specific approach to sustainability, focusing on strengthening the coordination of federal programs, and initiatives with significant investments. This Framework is a first step in a journey that will bring together multiple stakeholders. PrairiesCan, the federal department that diversifies the economy across the Canadian prairies, has dedicated over three years to support projects aligned with priority areas identified by Prairie stakeholders to build a stronger, more sustainable, and inclusive economy for the Prairie provinces and . Infrastructure Canada is supporting the Framework to Build a Green Prairie Economy to encourage greater collaboration on investment opportunities, leverage additional funding, and attract new investments across the Prairies that better meet their needs.

