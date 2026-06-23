Sorel-Tracy Port Terminal Project - Public notice - Public comments invited on the draft Impact Assessment Report and potential conditions

OTTAWA, ON, June 23, 2026 /CNW/ - The Impact Assessment Agency of Canada (IAAC) is conducting a federal impact assessment of the proposed Sorel-Tracy Port Terminal Project, a new port terminal located in the industrial-port zone of Sorel-Tracy, Quebec.

IAAC invites you to comment on the:

Draft Impact Assessment Report, which includes IAAC's conclusions and recommendations regarding the adverse effects within federal jurisdiction along with the recommended mitigation measures and follow-up programs to mitigate and monitor these effects;

Potential conditions. Final conditions would become legally binding for the proponent if the Minister of the Environment, Climate Change and Nature includes them in the decision statement.

How can I participate?

Visit the project home page on the Canadian Impact Assessment Registry (reference number 83969) to:

review the draft report and potential conditions

submit comments online by 11:59 p.m. on July 26, 2026

join the French virtual information session on July 15, 2026, from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. ET. An additional English session is available upon request (by July 2, 2026).

sign up for notifications to stay up to date on the project.

Note: all comments received will be published online. This is the final public comment period in the process.

Questions? Please contact IAAC by writing to [email protected].

Stay updated by following IAAC on X: @IAAC_AEIC, Facebook: Environment and Natural Resources in Canada, LinkedIn: Impact Assessment Agency of Canada or YouTube: @IAAC_AEIC.

SOURCE Impact Assessment Agency of Canada

For media inquiries, contact IAAC's media relations team by writing to [email protected].