Sorel-Tracy Port Terminal Project - Public notice - Public comments invited on the draft Impact Assessment Report and potential conditions

Sorel-Tracy Port Terminal Project - Public notice - Public comments invited on the draft Impact Assessment Report and potential conditionsFrançais
News provided byImpact Assessment Agency of Canada
Jun 23, 2026, 15:03 ET
OTTAWA, ON, June 23, 2026 /CNW/ - The Impact Assessment Agency of Canada (IAAC) is conducting a federal impact assessment of the proposed Sorel-Tracy Port Terminal Project, a new port terminal located in the industrial-port zone of Sorel-Tracy, Quebec.
IAAC invites you to comment on the:
- Draft Impact Assessment Report, which includes IAAC's conclusions and recommendations regarding the adverse effects within federal jurisdiction along with the recommended mitigation measures and follow-up programs to mitigate and monitor these effects;
- Potential conditions. Final conditions would become legally binding for the proponent if the Minister of the Environment, Climate Change and Nature includes them in the decision statement.
How can I participate?
Visit the project home page on the Canadian Impact Assessment Registry (reference number 83969) to:
- review the draft report and potential conditions
- submit comments online by 11:59 p.m. on July 26, 2026
- join the French virtual information session on July 15, 2026, from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. ET. An additional English session is available upon request (by July 2, 2026).
- sign up for notifications to stay up to date on the project.
Note: all comments received will be published online. This is the final public comment period in the process.
Questions? Please contact IAAC by writing to [email protected].
Stay updated by following IAAC on X: @IAAC_AEIC, Facebook: Environment and Natural Resources in Canada, LinkedIn: Impact Assessment Agency of Canada or YouTube: @IAAC_AEIC.
SOURCE Impact Assessment Agency of Canada
For media inquiries, contact IAAC's media relations team by writing to [email protected].
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