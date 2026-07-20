Canada announces a draft agreement with Quebec to accelerate the construction of major projects in Quebec

MONTREAL, July 20, 2026 /CNW/ -- In the face of global changes in trade and the global economy, Canada is taking steps to diversify and strengthen its economy to be even more resilient. That's why Canada's government is partnering with provinces and territories to advance major projects that expand our exports, create thousands of high-paying careers, and help position Canada for long-term prosperity in a rapidly changing global economy.

Today, the Honourable Joël Lightbound, Minister of Government Transformation, Public Works and Procurement and Québec Lieutenant, and Pascale Déry, Québec Minister of the Environment, the Fight Against Climate Change, Wildlife and Parks, announced the publication of the draft Agreement Between Quebec and Canada Concerning the Environment Quality Act and the Impact Assessment Act Within Quebec's Territory.

This agreement would introduce a "one project, one review" approach for major projects in Quebec. This is following the signing of impact assessment agreements between Canada and other provincial governments, such as British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island. It would create an assessment process that avoids duplication and respects the jurisdiction of both levels of government. It would also make it possible to deliver major projects faster and maintain strong environmental protections, all the while respecting the rights of Indigenous partners.

The public and Indigenous Peoples can provide feedback to the federal government on this draft agreement for the next twenty-one days. Comments will be considered in the development and implementation of the final agreement.

Canada is working to build a stronger, more sustainable, more competitive economy. At this key moment in our history, a new co-operation agreement will enable the conditions necessary to build new infrastructure, reduce duplication and make it possible to ensure the necessary economic predictability. We are working together to position Canada as a destination of choice for investment.

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"Canada and Quebec share the same ambition: to do things better and faster. The draft agreement announced today and our new "one project, one review" approach will help reduce the duplication of regulatory authorization systems all the while strengthening environmental protection measures. In offering more predictability to proponents and to communities, we are creating conditions that are favourable to investments and the completion of new projects in Quebec."

The Honourable Joël Lightbound, Minister of Government Transformation, Public Works and Procurement and Québec Lieutenant "This draft agreement with Quebec reflects our commitment to working with provinces to ensure the implementation of a "one project, one review" approach for major projects. By reducing duplication and ensuring collaboration, we can move projects forward more efficiently while upholding our strong environmental standards and honouring our respective constitutional obligations to Indigenous Peoples."

- The Honourable Julie Dabrusin, Minister of the Environment, Climate Change and Nature

"This agreement in principle illustrates cooperative federalism in action: we are working together with the government of Quebec to eliminate duplication while aligning our respective impact assessment processes all the while respecting each other's jurisdictions. It will provide the kind of predictability that will benefit both to investors and to Indigenous rights holders, ensuring that major projects move forward efficiently and responsibly."

- The Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, President of the King's Privy Council for Canada and Minister responsible for Canada-U.S. Trade, Intergovernmental Affairs, Internal Trade and One Canadian Economy

"The draft agreement is a major step forward for Quebec and will help accelerate economic and energy development across our entire territory, while protecting the environment in accordance with the highest standards. By having a single environmental assessment and a single government decision for the same project, we will make it easier to carry out major projects by reducing uncertainty for investors and providing them with greater predictability."

- The Honourable Pascale Déry, Minister of the Environment, the Fight Against Climate Change, Wildlife and Parks

"I am very proud of the agreement in principle announced today. It demonstrates the shared commitment of the Government of Quebec and the federal government to fostering the development of projects that will drive economic growth. This agreement also underscores the importance that Quebec places on the decision-making and consultative processes set out in the James Bay and Northern Quebec Agreement, as well as in the Northeastern Quebec Agreement."

- The Honourable Jean Boulet, Minister of Labour and Minister Responsible for Canadian Relations

"Companies need an efficient and predictable framework to carry out their projects. By adopting the principle of a single environmental assessment and a single government decision for each project, we are further streamlining processes procedures, reducing delays and lowering costs for proponents, while still maintaining some of the most stringent environmental standards. This is a concrete way to provide businesses with an even greater predictability, facilitate the delivery of major projects and support Quebec's economic development."

- The Honourable Bernard Drainville, Minister of Economy, Innovation and Energy and Minister Responsible for Maritime Strategy

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SOURCE Impact Assessment Agency of Canada

Contacts: Laurence Gagnon, Director of Communications and Issues, Office of the Honourable Joël Lightbound, 343-597-6142, [email protected]; Keean Nembhard, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of the Environment, Climate Change and Nature, 343-552-2387, [email protected]; Media Relations, Impact Assessment Agency of Canada, 343-549-3870, [email protected]