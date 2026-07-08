Regional Assessment of Oil and Gas Exploratory Drilling in the Canada-Nova Scotia Offshore Area - Public notice - Participant funding available

OTTAWA, ON, July 8, 2026 /CNW/ - Funding provided by the Impact Assessment Agency of Canada (IAAC) is now available to help Indigenous Peoples and the public participate in the Regional Assessment of Oil and Gas Exploratory Drilling in the Canada-Nova Scotia Offshore Area. IAAC is leading the assessment in collaboration with the Nova Scotia Department of Energy, Natural Resources Canada and the Canada-Nova Scotia Offshore Energy Regulator.

Funding is available for eligible individuals and groups to assist their participation in activities related to the regional assessment, including preparing for, reviewing and providing comments on the draft report.

Applications received by August 7, 2026, will be considered.

For more information about the Participant Funding Program, including eligibility criteria and the application form, please visit the regional assessment home page on the Registry website, reference number 90228, and click on "Participant Funding." You can also contact the Participant Funding Program by writing to [email protected] or by calling 1-866-582-1884. Details about the regional assessment can also be found on the home page.

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SOURCE Impact Assessment Agency of Canada

For media inquiries, contact IAAC's media relations team by writing to [email protected].