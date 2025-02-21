OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 21, 2025 /CNW/ -

Product: Beef Jerky

Issue: Food - Allergen - Mustard

Distribution

Alberta

British Columbia

Ontario

Quebec

Possibly other provinces and territories

Soo brand Beef Jerky recalled due to undeclared mustard

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

Media and public enquiries: Company information: Soo Jerky Ltd., Telephone: 1-604-272-5758; Public enquiries: Toll-free: 1-800-442-2342 (Canada and U.S.), Telephone: 1-613-773-2342 (local or international), Email: [email protected]; Media relations: Telephone: 613-773-6600, Email: [email protected]