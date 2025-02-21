News provided byCanadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)
Feb 21, 2025, 17:24 ET
OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 21, 2025 /CNW/ -
Product: Beef Jerky
Issue: Food - Allergen - Mustard
Distribution
Alberta
British Columbia
Ontario
Quebec
Possibly other provinces and territories
Soo brand Beef Jerky recalled due to undeclared mustard
SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)
Media and public enquiries: Company information: Soo Jerky Ltd., Telephone: 1-604-272-5758; Public enquiries: Toll-free: 1-800-442-2342 (Canada and U.S.), Telephone: 1-613-773-2342 (local or international), Email: [email protected]; Media relations: Telephone: 613-773-6600, Email: [email protected]
