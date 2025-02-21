Soo brand Beef Jerky recalled due to undeclared mustard Français

News provided by

Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

Feb 21, 2025, 17:24 ET

OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 21, 2025 /CNW/ -

Product: Beef Jerky

Issue: Food - Allergen - Mustard

Distribution
Alberta
British Columbia
Ontario
Quebec
Possibly other provinces and territories

Soo brand Beef Jerky recalled due to undeclared mustard

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

Media and public enquiries: Company information: Soo Jerky Ltd., Telephone: 1-604-272-5758; Public enquiries: Toll-free: 1-800-442-2342 (Canada and U.S.), Telephone: 1-613-773-2342 (local or international), Email: [email protected]; Media relations: Telephone: 613-773-6600, Email: [email protected]

Organization Profile

Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)