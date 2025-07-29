OTTAWA, ON, July 29, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) announced the successful re-opening of market access for Canadian beef and beef products to Australia—opening the door to a key Indo-Pacific market for the first time since 2003.

Regained access offers not only economic potential for Canadian farmers and processors but also contributes to global food security by providing more international consumers access to premium quality Canadian beef. By opening access to premium markets like Australia, Canadian producers can increase exports, generating new revenue streams that fuel investments, sustain jobs, and support local economies from coast to coast.

Canada holds a negligible risk status for bovine spongiform encephalopathy (BSE). which means Canada's beef production system is recognized internationally as sound, safe and respected.

The Government of Canada remains committed to expanding international market opportunities for the country's agri-food sector. Working closely with industry stakeholders and trading partners, Canada continues to protect its strong international reputation as a source of safe, high-quality food, helping Canadian products compete and succeed globally.

Quotes

"Canada is known around the world for producing top-quality beef — and that's a testament to the hard work of our producers. Strengthening our trade ties with Australia—one of our key partners in the Indo-Pacific—means more opportunities for Canadian farmers and processors to grow their businesses, create good jobs, and build up our economy. The Government of Canada is absolutely committed to supporting the industry as we open new doors, drive growth, and showcase the best of Canada to the world."

- The Honourable Heath MacDonald, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food

"This regained access to the Australian market is a testament to the cooperation between the CFIA, the Canadian beef industry and our trading partners. CFIA's commitment to science-based decision-making and rigorous inspection standards helps to uphold Canada's global reputation for excellence in food safety and animal health. This achievement not only reflects the strength of our system and the value of Canada's high-quality beef internationally but also supports the livelihoods of Canadian workers and families who rely on this industry."

- Paul MacKinnon, President, Canadian Food Inspection Agency

Quick Facts

In 2024, Canada remained a major global beef exporter, ranking 8th in the world by volume.

remained a major global beef exporter, ranking 8th in the world by volume. Canada's global exports of agriculture and agri-food (not including fish and seafood) in 2024 overall was $92.2 billion in 2024, compared to $91.6 billion in 2023.

global exports of agriculture and agri-food (not including fish and seafood) in 2024 overall was in 2024, compared to in 2023. Canada's Indo-Pacific Strategy (IPS) was launched in November 2022 to position Canada to take advantage of growing opportunities in the region by strengthening regional engagement and deepening diplomatic, security, economic, and sustainable development partnerships.

Indo-Pacific Strategy (IPS) was launched in to position to take advantage of growing opportunities in the region by strengthening regional engagement and deepening diplomatic, security, economic, and sustainable development partnerships. A key initiative for Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency under the IPS is the Indo-Pacific Agriculture and Agri-Food Office (IPAAO) which opened in Manilla , Philippines in February 2024 . Its mobile team of technical experts and trade commissioners works to explore and advance trade opportunities around the Indo-Pacific region, strengthen technical and regulatory cooperation, identify new business opportunities for Canadian exporters to diversify their exports and support investment attraction efforts into Canada .

, in . Its mobile team of technical experts and trade commissioners works to explore and advance trade opportunities around the Indo-Pacific region, strengthen technical and regulatory cooperation, identify new business opportunities for Canadian exporters to diversify their exports and support investment attraction efforts into . In 2003, Australia imposed import restrictions on Canadian beef, following the discovery of Canada's first domestic case of BSE. In 2021, Canada was officially recognized by the World Organisation of Animal Health as having negligible risk status for BSE, underlining the integrity of our animal health and food inspection systems.

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

Contacts: Media Relations, Canadian Food Inspection Agency, 613-773-6600, [email protected]