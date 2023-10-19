Two Canadian companies join forces to give members access to accessible, personalized, and 100% online home and auto insurance.

MONTREAL, Oct. 19, 2023 /CNW/ - Segic, the innovative SAAS platform offering a benefits marketplace for delivering group, voluntary, and individual benefits, is delighted to announce it has teamed up with Sonnet Insurance (Sonnet), Canada's first fully online home and auto insurance company. This alliance will provide brokers, unions, and large companies utilizing Segic's platform with easy access to personalized, secure, and online home and auto insurance for their members, employees, and customers (members).

Sonnet has redefined the customer experience through a digital-first approach to customized coverage. Segic members may now benefit from personalized coverage at competitive prices. Sonnet's advanced technology and analytics power a simple online customer experience with fully licensed insurance advisors there to support at every step of the way.

Danny Boulanger, President and CEO of Segic, stated: "We are delighted to partner with Sonnet Insurance to enrich our benefits marketplace, thus enabling our clients to offer added value that goes beyond mere group insurance, by incorporating voluntary and individual benefits. This partnership reinforces our commitment to provide tailor-made solutions to the specific needs of our clients – brokers, unions, and large companies – to better meet the needs of their members, employees, and customers."

By coming together with Sonnet, Segic expands the range of benefits in its health and wellness domain, offering innovative and accessible solutions.

"We're excited to team up with Segic to offer their members simple, transparent, and customized home and auto insurance on Segic's Benefits Marketplace," said Eric Marion, VP of Group Insurance, Sonnet. "Through this relationship, we're well positioned to provide members with a secure and affordable online insurance experience, leveraging our expertise and advanced technology to protect what matters most to Segic's clients."

About Segic

Segic is a Canadian technology company specializing in developing a comprehensive platform for group and individual benefits programs within organizations. Segic's platform allows its customers to offer personalized and tailored benefits programs to their customers, members, or employees. This facilitates access to voluntary, individual, and group discount benefits in healthcare, finance, and insurance services.

About Sonnet Insurance

Launched in 2016, Sonnet Insurance Company is a federally regulated insurance company and part of the Definity family of companies. Our mission is to provide Canadians with a fast, straightforward, and customized way to buy home and auto insurance online. Experience modern insurance simplified for you at Sonnet.ca, and say hello on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, and LinkedIn.

Sonnet® and Sonnet Insurance® are registered trademarks of Definity Insurance Company.

