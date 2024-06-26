BROSSARD, QC, June 26, 2024 /CNW/ - Segic, a recognized leader in the integrated management of group and individual benefits via its SaaS platform, proudly announces its strategic partnership with Norton Benefit Solutions, a leader in Cyber Safety and part of Gen™. Through this partnership, Norton Benefit Solutions will be integrated into Segic's Benefits Marketplace, helping bring robust protection against digital threats, securing personal and financial information across multiple devices and ensuring peace of mind in the digital age.

"By offering Norton Benefit Solutions through Segic's Benefits Marketplace, we strengthen our commitment to the security and well-being of our members. This partnership allows us to offer exclusive and affordable cybersecurity solutions that help protect against online threats and identity theft," explains Danny Boulanger, President and CEO of Segic.

Casey Cullinan, Vice President of Norton Benefit Solutions at Gen: "This collaboration helps safeguard personal information and finances, keeps online activity private and confidential, protects personal devices from cyberthreats, and offers assistance in the event of identity theft. Through features such as Secure VPN, Antivirus, Password Manager, and Financial Monitoring, we empower employees and their families to take control of their digital lives."

Segic is an innovative SaaS platform that transforms the management of group and individual benefits. It offers streamlined and optimized administration, enhancing employer attractiveness and talent retention through a personalized approach.

Norton is a leader in Cyber Safety, and part of Gen™ (NASDAQ: GEN), a global company dedicated to powering Digital Freedom with a family of trusted consumer brands. Norton Benefit Solutions empowers employees to protect their digital health with a comprehensive benefit plan. We believe everyone around the world deserves a clear and easy way to live their digital lives safely, privately, and confidently. Our employee benefit plan offers device security, online privacy, identity protection, and restoration services.

