OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 8, 2025 /CNW/ - Three accomplished and distinguished Paralympians – Sonja Gaudet (wheelchair curling), Benoit Huot (Para swimming), and Todd Nicholson (Para ice hockey) – alongside world-class coach Paul Bowes (wheelchair basketball) have been inducted into the Canadian Paralympic Hall of Fame, the Canadian Paralympic Committee (CPC) announced Wednesday.

This marks the first Canadian Paralympic Hall of Fame induction since 2019 as CPC restores its important celebration of those who have made significant impacts on the Paralympic Movement in Canada. A new class of inductees will be announced every two years.

"Congratulations to all four of our very deserved Hall of Fame inductees – Sonja, Benoit, Todd, and Paul, who represent decades of sporting achievements and valuable contributions to Paralympic sport across this country," said Marc-André Fabien, president, Canadian Paralympic Committee. "Their accomplishments on the global stage are undeniable, but their credentials go far beyond victories – they have all been incredible champions for the advancement and growth of Paralympic sport, helping shape a brighter future with greater access, support, and recognition.

"Thank you, Sonja, Benoit, Todd, and Paul – you have all made a lasting difference and are important figures in Canada's decorated history in Paralympic sport. We are so proud to celebrate each of you."

Sonja Gaudet, Athlete

Gaudet is one of Canada's most decorated wheelchair curlers, with three Paralympic gold medals from her three Games appearances. She was part of Canada's Paralympic champion squads in 2006, 2010, and 2014 and was named the nation's Closing Ceremony flag bearer for the 2014 Games. She is also a three-time world champion, winning gold with the Canadian team in 2009, 2011, and 2013.

She was the first wheelchair curler to be inducted into the Curling Canada Hall of Fame (2013), Canada's Sports Hall of Fame (2020), and BC Sports Hall of Fame (2020). She was also inducted into the World Curling Hall of Fame last year. Notably, she was featured on an official postage stamp in 2018 as part of Canada Post's Women in Winter Sports commemorative series of stamps.

"This induction is an incredible honour; one I take to heart and hold with great respect," said Gaudet. "My career as a Para athlete, competing alongside my teammates at the Paralympic Games and world championships, has given me some of the most impactful, memorable, and influential experiences of my life. Sport has always been a powerful tool for me, one that has helped carry and guide me through life's difficult times. I am sincerely thankful to all who have supported me throughout my Paralympic journey.

"It has been an honour and a privilege to represent Canada and the sport of wheelchair curling, and to be part of a movement that has the power to create change and make a meaningful and lasting difference. I will continue to champion Para sport and the Paralympic Movement as powerful vehicles for transforming lives, shifting perceptions, and advancing inclusion and accessibility across communities in Canada and around the world."

Benoit Huot, Athlete

With 20 Paralympic medals, over 30 world championships podiums, and countless world records, Huot is one of Canada's most successful Paralympians in history. The Para swimmer holds nine gold, five silver, and six bronze medals through his five Paralympic Games appearances (2000, 2004, 2008, 2012, and 2016). He was also Canada's Closing Ceremony flag bearer at London 2012.

Out of the pool, Huot has advocated for and promoted Paralympic sport through many avenues, including as a broadcaster for CBC/Radio-Canada, keynote speaker and spokesperson, and in leadership roles such as assistant chef de mission at the 2018 Commonwealth Games and president of Parasports Quebec.

"It is a true honour to be inducted into the Canadian Paralympic Hall of Fame," said Huot. "This recognition is not only about the journey in the pool, but also about the incredible friends, coaches, and supporters who have been part of it along the way. Sport has given me so much – unforgettable memories. I am deeply grateful to be part of the Paralympic family."

Todd Nicholson, Athlete

Nicholson was a trailblazer in the sport of Para ice hockey, competing for Canada at all five Paralympic Winter Games between 1994 and 2010. He holds three medals – gold (2006), silver (1998), and bronze (1994). He was a well-respected leader on and off the ice, captaining the national team for 15 years and being named to the Paralympic All-Star team in 1998 and 2002.

A longtime advocate for accessibility, inclusion, supporting Paralympic athletes, and the power of Para sport, Nicholson has remained an influential leader since retiring from competition. Among the roles he has held are chair of the International Paralympic Committee's Athletes' Council from 2013 to 2017 and Canada's chef de mission for the PyeongChang 2018 Paralympic Winter Games.

"It is an absolute honour to be inducted into the Canadian Paralympic Hall of Fame alongside this year's remarkable inductees and the incredible list of athletes, builders, and coaches who have come before us," said Nicholson. "I would like to sincerely thank Hockey Canada for the nomination and for their unwavering support throughout the years.

"Paralympic sport has come such a long way since I first began. Our athletes are stronger than ever, social media is shining a light on their stories, our national sport organizations are more engaged, and Canadians are getting to know and cheer for our Paralympic athletes like never before. To anyone out there with a dream: never give up – you never know how far it might take you."

Paul Bowes, Coach

A coach, mentor, and pioneer in the wheelchair basketball community for nearly four decades, Bowes has been involved in nearly every level of Canada's high-performance system. He joined the senior men's national team in 1993 as an assistant coach, where he was on the sidelines for Canada's back-to-back gold-medal triumphs at the Sydney 2000 and Athens 2004 Paralympic Games, as well as the team's victory at London 2012 and silver medal in 2008. In 2006, he was head coach when the Canadian men won its first-ever world championships title.

He returned to the international stage as head coach of Canada's senior women's national team for the Santiago 2023 Parapan American Games, guiding the team to a silver medal. He also was part of the Canadian coaching staff at the Invictus Games from 2017 to 2025.

"I am humbled and honoured to be inducted into the Canadian Paralympic Hall of Fame," said Bowes. "As a coach, you do not aspire to be in a Hall of Fame – you aspire to inspire athletes to be the best they can be, so that someday they may be in the Hall of Fame.

"My love of the game led me to a sport that has allowed me to travel the world and witness so many amazing athletes from the best seat in the house. Thank you to Wheelchair Basketball Canada, my wife Laurie, as well as all of the athletes, coaches, administrators, volunteers, officials, classifiers, and referees I've had the privilege of working with and meeting over my 38-year career. It has been an absolute honour to represent Canada and the maple leaf. Thank you from the bottom of my red and white, maple-leaf-shaped heart."

The Canadian Paralympic Hall of Fame recognizes and celebrates those who have made significant contributions to the growth and development of the Paralympic Movement in Canada. For more information on each of the 2025 inductees and a list of all Canadian Paralympic Hall of Fame members, please visit Paralympic.ca/athletes/hall-of-fame.

