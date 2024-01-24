Sonia Boisvert appointed Vice President of Content and Production at TFO

TORONTO, Jan. 24, 2024 /CNW/ - TFO, the Franco-Ontarian public broadcaster, announces the appointment of Sonia Boisvert as Vice President, Content and Production.

Resident of Ontario for over 30 years, Ms. Boisvert has been involved in the media since the beginning of her career, including more than 25 years at Radio-Canada. During her career with Canada's public broadcaster, she led teams in the production and programming of Franco-Ontarian content, overseeing several video productions and radio programs produced throughout Ontario. She has also worked for CBC and ICI Première, and until recently held the position of Senior Program Manager, Toronto and Windsor stations, a position she has held since 2019.

"Ms. Boisvert stands out for her knowledge of Francophone communities and her collaborative spirit. She will add her perspective to the work already well underway by TFO to remain a relevant and discoverable medium for our audiences. Ms. Boisvert will continue to bring a vision that will make the richness of our Franco-Ontarian and Francophone minority communities in Canada shine on our screens."

- Michelle Séguin, CEO of TFO

"I am honoured to be part of the mission of Ontario's French-language public media with a talented team who, every day, are busy telling the story of and giving a voice and a platform to the Franco-Ontarian community. TFO's educational and cultural mandate, especially for our younger generations, is essential to the vitality of the Francophonie, and I'm thrilled to be able to contribute to the building of a Francophone identity in Ontario."

– Sonia Boisvert, Vice-President, Content and Production, TFO

Ms. Boisvert is succeeding Claude Sauvé, who will remain with TFO as special advisor until the end of March for the transition period.

About TFO

Stories that shape our future.

TFO is a Franco-Ontarian public media company offering an interconnected French discovery experience across its educational, cultural and current affairs content. Audiences lie at the heart of TFO's multi-platform mission and vision, where they are able to grow alongside its innovative and award-winning creations. Through its strong educational mandate, on television, digital platforms, and through its mobile initiatives and applications, TFO puts knowledge within arm's reach.

