MONTREAL, Nov. 13, 2023 /CNW/ - To mark the Sommet de l'Est, the Montreal Port Authority (MPA) proudly announces that it has joined the Pacte de l'Est as part of the "D'est en Est" initiative that is mobilizing stakeholders to fast track the revitalization of Montreal's East End.

At the invitation of the Chambre de commerce de l'Est de Montréal, this initiative is also an occasion for the MPA to raise awareness of its commitments to contribute to the following collective efforts:

Develop and ensure the long-term viability of port infrastructure to accommodate the growth in trade to benefit exporting and importing companies and, ultimately, consumers, mainly by investing in its infrastructure located in the East End of Montreal ;

Strengthen, optimize and streamline Greater Montreal's supply chain, particularly by deploying artificial intelligence initiatives;

supply chain, particularly by deploying artificial intelligence initiatives; Accelerate decarbonization of port activities and the energy transition by deploying a roadmap specific to the Port of Montreal ;

; Improve the city-port interface, mainly by rolling out at least two projects in addition to those already announced and successfully completed in the East End of Montreal .

This announcement is consistent with the MPA's actions, carried out from its facilities in the East End of Montreal, to develop some of the most efficient and sustainable transportation infrastructure, while cohabiting well with its neighbours. As a signatory to the Worldwide Network of Port Cities (AIVP) 2030 Agenda, the United Nations Global Compact, the Call to Action for Shipping Decarbonization and the Montreal Climate Partnership, the MPA continues to implement a number of initiatives whose benefits will primarily impact in the city's East End.

"The Port of Montreal is anchored in the East End of the city and we intend to stay that way, being more resilient, smarter and more sustainable. Together, we can ensure that the next page in the history of the East End of Montreal builds on these undeniable strengths, while aiming to reach new summits," said Geneviève Deschamps, Interim President and Chief Executive Officer of the Montreal Port Authority.

About the Port of Montreal

Operated by the Montreal Port Authority (MPA), the Port of Montreal is the second largest port in Canada and a diversified transshipment centre that handles all types of goods: containerized and non-containerized cargo, liquid bulk and dry bulk. The only container port in Quebec, it is a destination port served by the largest shipping lines in the world. It is also an intermodal hub with a service offering that is unique in North America, featuring its own rail network directly dockside connected to Canada's two national rail networks. The MPA also operates a Cruise Terminal and a Port Centre.

The MPA factors economic, social and environmental components into its corporate initiatives. This commitment is governed by a sustainable development policy whose guiding principles focus on involvement, cooperation and accountability. Port activity supports 19,000 jobs and generates $2.6 billion in economic benefits annually.

