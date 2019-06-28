Solidifying Canada as a world leader in ocean engineering, technology, and science

The National Research Council of Canada and Memorial University of Newfoundland announce new collaboration agreement

ST. JOHN'S, June 28, 2019 /CNW/ - Business leaders, researchers, and students celebrated the opening of the Karluk Collaboration Space in St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador, which formalizes the collaboration between Memorial University of Newfoundland and the National Research Council of Canada (NRC) to lead innovation in ocean engineering, technology, and science. This collaboration will better enable world-leading research, spanning disciplines as varied as maritime technology, oceanography, and naval architecture engineering.

The innovative projects undertaken by the collaborative research teams will contribute to discoveries and scientific advancement in fundamental ocean research areas, develop scientific knowledge for the public good, help train researchers, develop intellectual property for commercialization by Canadian companies, and support Canada's Ocean Supercluster and the regional ocean engineering ecosystem.

To help position Canada as a global leader, the NRC is increasing its collaboration with regional ecosystems, universities, polytechnic institutions and colleges, and establishing collaboration centres across the country.

The National Research Council of Canada is the Government of Canada's largest research organization. It is a key part of the Innovation and Skills Plan and of Budget 2018's commitment to supporting Canada's researchers to build a more innovative economy.

Memorial University of Newfoundland is a community of more than 18,000 students from nearly 100 countries and almost 95,000 alumni worldwide. Memorial is home to world-class teaching, research, and public engagement that is locally relevant and globally significant. With researchers in Ocean Sciences, Ocean and Naval Architectural Engineering, Physics and Physical Oceanography, Marine Biology and related fields, Memorial University is a vast source of expertise in ocean-related research.

Quick Facts

The National Research Council of Canada and Memorial University of Newfoundland have a long history of collaborative partnerships on topics related to world-class ocean engineering and marine research, including current projects to improve ship operations in icy environments; reduce propeller-induced noise and vibration; and design autonomous surface vehicles.

of and have a long history of collaborative partnerships on topics related to world-class ocean engineering and marine research, including current projects to improve ship operations in icy environments; reduce propeller-induced noise and vibration; and design autonomous surface vehicles. Housed at the National Research Council of Canada's St. John's facility on the Memorial University of Newfoundland campus, the Karluk Collaboration Space brings together researchers and students from Memorial University and the National Research Council .

of facility on the campus, the Karluk Collaboration Space brings together researchers and students from and the . The HMCS Karluk was a brigantine sailing ship acquired by the Canadian government to lead the Canadian Arctic Expedition. Captained by Newfoundland's Robert Bartlett , the Karluk set sail for the Arctic in July 1913 . Just one month into her journey, however, the Karluk became trapped in pack ice and eventually sank. Today, the Karluk remains a symbol of the challenges vessels still face while operating in harsh climates, and of the innovative solutions some of Canada's top ocean researchers are exploring.

Quotes

"With the longest coastline in the world, ocean resources are a significant priority for Canada. We continue to bring our ocean-related expertise together to ensure Canada is on the cutting edge of ocean engineering, technology, and science. As with the Ocean Supercluster, this collaborative research agreement will keep Canada internationally competitive, as we work toward a better understanding of maritime technology, physical oceanography, ocean and naval architecture engineering, and other related areas of ocean science."

The Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development

"The Karluk Collaboration Space brings together leading researchers to form a team and make significant advances in ocean engineering, technology, and science for Canadians. We are stronger working together to leverage shared resources, technologies and infrastructure that will support Canada's regional and national economies. We are proud to partner with Memorial University and look forward to many successful projects from this exciting collaboration."

Iain Stewart, President, National Research Council of Canada

"The National Research Council of Canada and Memorial University have enjoyed a longstanding relationship for many years. A majority of NRC researchers, technologists, and students based in St. John's have studied or are studying at our university. This formal collaboration strengthens our partnership and will bring together some of the brightest minds in the country, enabling us to deliver tangible impacts in the fields of ocean engineering, technology, and science. We are proud to be part of this ongoing collaboration as it will further strengthen Newfoundland and Labrador's position as a world leader in the ocean sector."

Dr. Neil Bose, Vice-President (Research), Memorial University of Newfoundland

