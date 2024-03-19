Solid economic roots with a view to the future: 'Manitoba's Top Employers' for 2024 are announced

WINNIPEG, MB, March 19, 2024 /CNW/ - With one of the youngest workforces in the country, Manitoba is raising the bar in terms of progressive employment practices and forward-thinking HR benefits. The province's employers are creating a wide range of employment opportunities, both in traditional sectors and in the fields that will set the stage for growth in the future. The best of these initiatives were recognized this morning, as Manitoba's Top Employers (2024) were announced Mediacorp Canada Inc., organizers of the annual Canada's Top 100 Employers project.

"This year's Manitoba's Top Employers winners reflects the remarkable diversity of the province's economy," says Richard Yerema, executive editor at the Canada's Top 100 Employers project. "With opportunities available in every imaginable employment sector, Manitoba has much to offer and is attracting young people from across the country. The range of job opportunities combined with economic stability, an affordable cost of living, and access to culture and history, make the province an enviable place to work and live."

Manitoba employers also offer a sense of community that comes with residing in a province with a storied history. With roots that pre-date Confederation, Manitoba employers have a strong sense of community that's woven into the fabric of the province. Whether an employee's family has lived here for generations, or they've just moved to the province in search of a better career or work-life balance, Manitoba's warm and friendly nature welcomes everyone.

"Manitoba is a case study of a region with traditional industries reinventing itself to ensure it stays progressive and evolves with the times," adds Yerema. "There's an abundance of job postings from employers beyond the province's traditional industries, which attracts younger workers from a wider area than ever before."

Now in its 18th year, Manitoba's Top Employers is an annual competition organized by the editors of Canada's Top 100 Employers. Editors at Mediacorp review employers on eight criteria, which have remained consistent since the project's inception: (1) Workplace; (2) Work Atmosphere & Social; (3) Health, Financial & Family Benefits; (4) Vacation & Time Off; (5) Employee Communications; (6) Performance Management; (7) Training & Skills Development; and (8) Community Involvement. The editors publish detailed 'reasons for selection' for these criteria, providing transparency in the selection of winners and a catalogue of best practices for employers and job-seekers alike. The competition is open to any employer with its head office or principal place of business in the province of Manitoba.

Founded in 1992, Mediacorp Canada Inc. is the nation's largest publisher of employment periodicals. Since 1999, the Toronto-based publisher has managed the Canada's Top 100 Employers project, which includes 19 regional and special-interest editorial competitions that reach millions of Canadians annually through a variety of magazine and newspaper partners, including The Globe and Mail. Mediacorp also operates Eluta.ca, one of Canada's largest job search engines, used by millions of job-seekers annually to find new job postings and discover what the nation's best employers are offering.

The full list of Manitoba's Top Employers (2024) was announced today in a special magazine co-published with the Winnipeg Free Press. Detailed 'reasons for selection' for each of this year's winners, as well as stories and photos about their initiatives, were released today by the editors and are accessible via the competition homepage.

