Strengthening the bonds between employees, their families and the community: 'Atlantic Canada's Top Employers' for 2024 are announced

HALIFAX, NS, March 26, 2024 /CNW/ - Employers in Atlantic Canada are increasingly helping employees and their families to give back to the community, as part of a range of forward-thinking policies. The best of these initiatives were recognized today, as Atlantic Canada's Top Employers (2024) were announced by Mediacorp Canada Inc., organizers of the annual Canada's Top 100 Employers competition.

"Employers in Atlantic Canada recognize that their employees are keen to make a difference in the local community" says Kristina Leung, managing editor at Mediacorp. "This year's winning employers understand that it's not just about making charitable donations. It's about providing benefits like paid time off so employees can volunteer with local charitable groups without having to worry about losing income or precious vacation time. In many cases, employers are matching these volunteer hours with donations, which is an effective way to encourage volunteerism."

Atlantic Canada employers understand that, by making it easier for employees to give back to the community, their efforts also strengthen the bonds with East Coast performing arts groups, community centres, sports teams, and children's organizations in a way that ensures Atlantic Canada remains vibrant and thriving.

"This year's Atlantic Canada winners also encourage employees' families to take part in the community outreach projects they support," adds Leung. "Like in-house social events, where spouses and children often participate, these employers provide flexibility so staff can choose the most effective way to volunteer with community groups in a way that fits with their entire family's schedule."

Now in its 15th year, Atlantic Canada's Top Employers is an annual competition organized by the editors of Canada's Top 100 Employers. This special designation recognizes the employers in Canada's four Atlantic provinces that lead their industries in offering exceptional places to work. It's a unique project at Mediacorp because this competition extends across four provinces – the only one of its kind – as we recognize that many employers in Atlantic Canada have operations across the region. Editors at Mediacorp review employers on eight criteria, which have remained consistent since the project's inception: (1) Workplace; (2) Work Atmosphere & Social; (3) Health, Financial & Family Benefits; (4) Vacation & Time Off; (5) Employee Communications; (6) Performance Management; (7) Training & Skills Development; and (8) Community Involvement. The editors publish detailed 'reasons for selection' for these criteria, providing transparency in the selection of winners and a catalogue of best practices for employers and job-seekers alike. The competition is open to any employer with their head office or principal place of business located in the Atlantic provinces.

Founded in 1992, Mediacorp Canada Inc. is the nation's largest publisher of employment periodicals. Since 1999, the Toronto-based publisher has managed the Canada's Top 100 Employers project, which includes 19 regional and special-interest editorial competitions that reach millions of Canadians annually through a variety of magazine and newspaper partners, including The Globe and Mail. Mediacorp also operates Eluta.ca, one of Canada's largest job search engines, used by millions of job-seekers annually to find new job postings and discover what the nation's best employers are offering.

The full list of Atlantic Canada's Top Employers (2024) was announced today in a special magazine published by Mediacorp Canada Inc. Detailed 'reasons for selection' for each of this year's winners, as well as stories and photos of their initiatives, were released today by the editors and are accessible via the competition homepage.

