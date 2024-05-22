Sold-Out CJF Awards Eve to Recognize Excellence

TORONTO, May 22, 2024 /CNW/ - The Canadian Journalism Foundation (CJF) proudly announces that the CJF Awards , its annual recognition of journalistic excellence, will take place before a sold-out audience on June 12.

Program highlights include the CJF Tribute , honouring tech journalist Kara Swisher for her trailblazing journalism career, fearlessly speaking truth to power within the technology industry. The award will be presented by Jacquie McNish, author and former Senior Correspondent at The Globe and Mail and the Wall Street Journal.

The Canadian Journalism Foundation's (CJF) annual awards evening will take place before a sold-out audience on June 12. Post this Omar Sachedina, Chief News Anchor and Senior Editor of CTV NATIONAL NEWS, will host the sold-out CJF Awards on July 12. At the event, Phillip Crawley, former CEO and Publisher of The Globe and Mail will receive the CJF Lifetime Achievement Award. Tech journalist Kara Swisher will receive the CJF Tribute. (CNW Group/The Canadian Journalism Foundation)

Omar Sachedina, Chief News Anchor and Senior Editor of CTV NATIONAL NEWS, will emcee the awards evening at the Royal York Hotel. More than 500 journalists, media executives and business leaders from across Canada are attending to celebrate excellence in Canadian media over the past year.

An additional evening highlight will be the Lifetime Achievement Award presentation to Phillip Crawley, who recently retired after 25 years as CEO and publisher of The Globe and Mail, in recognition of his inspiring leadership at the helm of one of Canada's flagship newspapers and his commitment to journalistic excellence and business success. David Thomson, chairman of Thomson Reuters and The Woodbridge Company, will present the award.

"These Awards celebrate excellence, inspiring leadership and critical dedication to uncovering the important stories that shape our communities and our world," says CJF Board Chair Kathy English. "The evening gives us a stellar opportunity not only to honour the rich legacy of excellence and recognize trailblazing careers, but also to meet and applaud journalism's next generation and, once again, to demonstrate the fact that journalism matters."

In addition to the Tribute and the Lifetime Achievement Award, the following awards will be presented:

The CJF will also recognize the recipients of the following fellowships and bursaries:

"We are thrilled to host a gathering of such distinguished guests to celebrate the best in Canadian journalism and to foster its promising future through our fellowships," says Natalie Turvey, CJF's President and Executive Director. "Our event not only showcases the indispensable role of quality journalism in sustaining a healthy democracy but also highlights the vital support we receive from both the media and business communities, which is crucial for nurturing the next generation of journalists."

For more information on the June 12 event, visit the CJF Awards site .

The CJF is grateful for the support of presenting sponsor CIBC.

The CJF also thanks Rogers Communications, Google News Initiative, Labatt Breweries of Canada, Canadian Medical Association, McCain Foods, MobSquad, Aritzia, BMO Financial Group, Intact, Sobeys, TD Bank Group, CBC/Radio-Canada, Canada Life, Scotiabank, Canadian Bankers Association, FGS Longview Communications, KPMG, RBC, CTV News, Accenture, Aga Khan Development Network, Apple Canada News, The Balsillie Family Foundation, Bennett Jones LLP, Blakes, Canadian Women's Foundation, CDPQ, Davies, Desjardins, The Globe and Mail, Jackman Foundation, Loblaw Companies Ltd., Zai Mamdani-Mamdani Family Trust and Rishi Nolan Strategies, Maple Leaf Foods, Massey College, Power Corporation, Sunnybrook Foundation, Tom's Place, Toronto Star, and The Woodbridge Company Ltd. In-kind sponsorship is provided by The Canadian Press, Bespoke Audio Visual, Fairmont Hotels and Resorts, MLSE and Porter Airlines.

Cision is the exclusive distribution partner of the CJF.

About The Canadian Journalism Foundation

Founded in 1990, The Canadian Journalism Foundation promotes, celebrates and facilitates excellence in journalism. The foundation runs a prestigious awards and fellowships program featuring an industry gala where news leaders, journalists and corporate Canada gather to celebrate outstanding journalistic achievement and the value of professional journalism. Through monthly J-Talks, a public speakers' series, the CJF facilitates dialogue among journalists, business people, academics and students about the role of the media in Canadian society and the ongoing challenges for media in the digital era. The foundation also fosters opportunities for journalism education, training and research.

SOURCE The Canadian Journalism Foundation

For further information: Natalie Turvey, President and Executive Director, The Canadian Journalism Foundation, [email protected]