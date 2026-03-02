OTTAWA, ON, March 2, 2026 /CNW/ - The Society of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists of Canada (SOGC) and Femtech Canada are pleased to announce a new strategic partnership aimed at strengthening collaboration between clinicians, researchers and innovators in women's health.

Femtech Canada logo (CNW Group/The Society of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists of Canada)

This partnership reflects a desire by both organizations to develop and foster progressive solutions to improve health outcomes for women in Canada. For too long, gaps in care for women have led to disproportionately long wait times for diagnosis and treatment of common health conditions. Research and data gathering focused on women's health have not been prioritized or properly funded in Canada. This has impeded opportunities to create innovative solutions to age-old problems in the health care system that impact women's wellness. Embracing new advancements and approaches not only helps break barriers in making health care more accessible and equitable for women, but it can also bolster the country's economic prosperity. When women are healthier, they are empowered to thrive in their work, their families and in their communities, and this strengthens Canada's core economic foundations.

Through this new partnership, the SOGC and Femtech Canada will work together to recognize emerging technical innovations within Canada's health care landscape while also providing opportunities for continuing education for clinicians on modern solutions to support high-quality patient care. We look forward to this collaboration and the opportunities we anticipate it will provide to improve women's health in Canada.

"With so many rapidly evolving health technologies available on the market, now is the time to embrace new approaches to help women in Canada to be healthier and happier. This partnership will help the SOGC harness the power of new tech tools to improve the lives of our patients through evidence-based, innovative approaches we hope could someday end the unacceptable gaps in care for women in Canada." – Dr. Diane Francoeur, CEO, Society of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists of Canada

"By bridging the gap between femtech innovation and clinical practice, we are ensuring that the future of women's health is available to Canadians today. This partnership with the SOGC creates pathways to market adoption for disruptive technology, empowers practitioners to integrate these advancements into their workflows and accelerates the delivery of high-quality, equitable care across the country." – Rachel Bartholomew, Founder and Lead Advisor, Femtech Canada

SOURCE The Society of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists of Canada

