OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 20, 2026 /CNW/ - The following is a statement from the Society of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists of Canada (SOGC) regarding updates to the proposed Bill No. 1 in Quebec:

"The Society of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists of Canada (SOGC) wishes to thank the Quebec government for its decision to remove abortion-related provisions from the current proposed Bill No. 1, which seeks to create a constitution for Quebec. We welcome the decision to withdraw Article 29 of the Bill – a change that reflects the SOGC's ongoing efforts to protect women's sexual and reproductive rights.

Currently in Canada, the right to abortion is not enshrined in law. Pregnancy termination is recognized as a medical procedure and is therefore protected under the Canada Health Act. This ensures all Canadians have barrier-free access to medically necessary procedures, including abortion services.

As the voice of women's health in Canada, the SOGC submitted a written brief to the Quebec National Assembly Committee on Institutions calling for the protection of a woman's right to abortion by removing Article 29, which sought to include the right to abortion in Quebec's proposed constitution. The SOGC expressed concerns that enshrining abortion into any law could lead to legal challenges that would likely erode access and reduce existing reproductive rights. It is positive to see the Quebec government respond to the clear and consistent concerns expressed by women's organizations, including the SOGC, by committing to remove Article 29 from the bill.

In recent years, we have observed concerning setbacks to abortion rights in the United States. Although abortion has been decriminalized in Canada since 1988, women and physicians here are not immune to a weakening of abortion rights due to our proximity to the United States and the influence of certain ideologically motivated movements.

The SOGC remains committed to protecting women's sexual and reproductive health and the rights of women in Canada to access it. We stand ready to work with the Quebec government to improve women's health care and increase access."

