In today's digital environment, inaccurate content about sexual and reproductive health spreads rapidly across social media, search engines and online platforms with the help of algorithms and online influencers' personal stories. This information lacks scientific grounding and can lead to confusion, mistrust in evidence-based care and, most importantly, can have a serious impact on personal health-related decisions. With ongoing issues of access to care in Canada, many women report trying to get faster answers by simply turning to "Dr. Google."

In October, 2025, the SOGC called out health misinformation and disinformation as a form of violence against women. False information about health remedies or medications can cause real harm to women and girls and can undermine trust in health care, even if these options are evidence-based and safe.

As the national voice for women's health in Canada, the SOGC emphasizes the importance of consulting trusted, evidence-based sources and qualified health care providers. The SOGC offers a number of public education tools and resources with science-based information and advice from clinicians about sex and sexual health, contraception and family planning, abortion care, menopause, menstruation and pregnancy. For more information, visit sogc.org to access these and many other resources.

The SOGC holds regular education events for health professionals and for the public to help ensure Canadians have access to evidence-based health advice. As part of this work, the SOGC is hosting two upcoming live public events bringing together OB-GYNs and women who have had difficult experiences on two specific topics: early pregnancy loss and menopause. Come and ask your questions!

Everyone is invited to join these interactive sessions. When women understand what is happening to their bodies and the options available to them, they are better equipped to make informed choices for themselves.

"Misinformation about vaccines, contraception, fertility and other aspects of reproductive health does more than mislead -- it can cause real harm. During Sexual and Reproductive Health Awareness Week, the SOGC emphasizes the importance of reliable, evidence-based information so women can make informed choices about their health with confidence." – Dr. Lynn Murphy-Kaulbeck, President, Society of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists of Canada

SOURCE The Society of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists of Canada

Media Inquiries: Kelsey MacDonald, Director of Communications and Public Affairs, Society of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists of Canada, [email protected] | 613-730-4192 ext. 228