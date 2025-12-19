OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 19, 2025 /CNW/ - When a woman loses multiple pregnancies, she is often left with a deep sense of grief and with concerns about what factors may be leading to these losses. These feelings can be exacerbated by health systems that have not always recognized the psychological impacts of pregnancy loss on women, regardless of how far along they may have been in their gestation.

A new Clinical Practice Guideline published in the Journal of Obstetrics and Gynaecology of Canada (JOGC) introduces new recommendations from the Society of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists of Canada (SOGC) addressing recurrent pregnancy loss that aim to make pregnancy care more trauma-informed and ensure women receive the most appropriate medical care for their individual needs.

The guideline is the first of its kind in Canada and draws from recommendations of the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists (RCOG), European Society of Human Reproduction and Embryology (ESHRE), American Society for Reproductive Medicine (ASRM) and the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG).

In the past, recurrent pregnancy loss was only officially recognized after three such losses occurred and in general, pregnancy loss was viewed as a normal part of the reproductive experience. Thanks to updated scientific data, many international medical bodies have since shifted their definition of recurrent pregnancy loss to apply after two or more losses, which do not have to happen in succession. This evolving definition is important, as it determines when a patient's pregnancy losses will start to be investigated. This earlier recognition is especially important for older patients so that they can start receiving care sooner and benefit from a personalized approach.

The new guideline also recognizes recurrent pregnancy loss as a significant reproductive challenge that can come with profound emotional, physical and psychological impacts. It recommends more compassionate and trauma-informed care and notes that health practitioners have a role to play in ensuring patients are provided with appropriate mental health support when needed.

Recurrent pregnancy loss affects up to five per cent of pregnant women. Since sometimes a cause will not be found and some tests in Canada are not covered by public health care plans, this guideline takes the additional step of advising health providers on the best ways to evaluate each possible cause while also balancing the emotional and financial toll that prolonged investigation can have on women who may not be able to afford lengthy testing.

This guideline follows other recent SOGC efforts to improve pregnancy care in Canada. The SOGC's early pregnancy loss guideline, released in June, similarly stressed the psychological impact of pregnancy loss and the need for better mental health support.

"Women who experience recurrent pregnancy loss deserve to feel cared for and to be treated with compassion. They also need their health providers equipped with the most up-to-date evidence on how to care for them. This new guideline will help women who have gone through the excruciating loss of multiple pregnancies to have the best care possible based on the latest scientific evidence. We also hope the recognition of the emotional toll of pregnancy loss in this guideline and recommendations for better mental health support will lead to better outcomes for women during pregnancy." – Dr. Lynn Murphy-Kaulbeck, President, Society of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists of Canada.

