SOCIETY OF UNITED PROFESSIONALS APPLAUDS NWMO'S CHOICE FOR NUCLEAR FUEL STORAGE SITE, HAILS SELECTION PROCESS AS "WORLD-LEADING"

TORONTO, Nov. 28, 2024 /CNW/ - The Nuclear Waste Management Organization (NWMO) announced today that it has selected Wabigoon Lake Ojibway Nation (WLON) and the Township of Ignace as the host communities for a deep geological repository, which will store Canada's spent nuclear fuel long-term.

The Society of United Professionals, which represents workers across the nuclear energy industry, commends the NWMO for its consent-based process used to select WLON and Ignace as a site for a repository. Since 2010, the NWMO has been engaged in a thoughtful, education-focused, and collaborative approach to arrive at its decision for a host site.

"The consent-based process used to select the Wabigoon Lake Ojibway Nation and Ignace area as the site for a deep geological repository should be regarded as a world-leading best practice model for how governments and industries should engage with First Nations rights holders and local communities around major infrastructure projects," said Michelle Johnston, President of the Society of United Professionals.

Both Ignace and WLON have expressed willingness to serve as hosts, after extensive community engagement and a community led, local decision-making process in each community. The NWMO's approach has been guided by respect for local democracy and respect for WLON's right to self-determination.

Communities determined their own decision-making processes for obtaining local consent. In April, a successful community-wide resident vote was held in Ignace. In November, the WLON signalled their commitment to further explore participation in the project after a referendum vote.

The site has undergone intensive technical studies and a site assessment to determine its suitability to safely host a repository.

"The Society is incredibly proud of all of the skill, determination, and hard work our members at the NWMO have contributed to this vitally important project," said Johnston. "Without their expertise, this historic achievement would not have been possible. This major milestone is essential to the nuclear industry's growth, and that means more good, unionized jobs today and tomorrow, across the province."

Engineers, environmental scientists, nuclear safety scientists, geologists, and communications and engagement professionals at the NWMO have played a critical role in ensuring that the project meets the high safety standards of the Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission and the International Atomic Energy Agency.

