Framatome Engineers Join the Society of United Professionals

KINCARDINE, ON, Nov. 26, 2024 /CNW/ - Engineers employed by Framatome Canada Limited in Kincardine, Ontario have voted decisively to join the Society of United Professionals, IFPTE Local 160. The ballots were counted on Friday, November 22, following an application for certification to the Ontario Labour Relations Board the week prior.

"We're thrilled to welcome this talented group of engineers into our union at a time of tremendous growth and opportunity in the nuclear sector," said Society President Michelle Johnston. "As the union of choice for so many of Ontario's nuclear professionals, we're looking forward to showing these engineers the benefits of Society representation."

The Society of United Professionals represents 10,000 professionals in the energy, legal, and regulatory sectors, including more than 6,000 professionals across the nuclear industry, including employees at Ontario Power Generation, Bruce Power, Kinectrics, and the Nuclear Waste Management Organization (NWMO).

"Adding the engineers at Framatome to our ranks strengthens our union and expands the number of unionized professionals in the Bruce community," said Society Bruce Local Vice-President Dave Ceksters. "We're proud to support the good-paying, union jobs that support our community, and we look forward to continuing to grow."

Society members are committed to expanding their membership by supporting non-unionized groups of workers to become unionized. The Society of United Professionals continues to look for new opportunities to represent new groups of workers.

About the Society of United Professionals

Founded 80 years ago by engineers seeking better working conditions, today, the Society of United Professionals represents over 10,000 members in the public, private, and not-for-profit sectors. Their members include a wide variety of job titles including engineers, designers, lawyers, paralegals, project managers, analysts, trainers, IT specialists, and many more.

Employees interested in improving their workplace can contact Society Organizer Michelle LeBlanc at [email protected] for a confidential discussion.

