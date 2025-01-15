SOCIETY APPLAUDS LAUNCH OF COMMUNITY ENGAGEMENT FOR NEW NUCLEAR

TORONTO, Jan. 15, 2025 /CNW/ - The Society of United Professionals ("the Society") applauds the Ontario government for working with Ontario Power Generation (OPG) to launch a community engagement process with the residents of the Port Hope region and the Williams Treaties First Nations, which will allow residents to learn about the benefits of being a nuclear host community.

"Ontario's existing nuclear host communities in Durham and Bruce Counties know well the local economic benefit, the good jobs, and the boost to local small businesses that come with nuclear generation," said Rebecca Caron, President of the Society. "A meaningful, consent-based engagement process is a crucial first step for residents of Port Hope and Williams Treaty First Nations to enjoy those same benefits."

According to the Independent Electricity System Operator (IESO), Ontario will need to triple its nuclear capacity by 2050 in order to meet its clean energy goals. The Society has long advocated for the government to consider its existing, publicly owned electricity assets and properties in order to more rapidly and efficiently meet our generation needs. As a union that represents thousands of workers at OPG and in the energy sector across the province, the Society looks forward to working with the province and OPG as we build new generation to meet our long-term electrification goals.

"If we are going to meet Ontario's climate and clean energy goals for the future, we need to dramatically increase our generation of emission-free, nuclear power," said Caron. "The Society looks forward to being an active partner in the engagement process with the Port Hope region and the Williams Treaties First Nations as we all work towards the expansion of Ontario's emissions-free electricity grid."

About the Society of United Professionals

Founded 80 years ago by engineers seeking better working conditions, today, the Society of United Professionals represents over 10,000 members in the public, private, and not-for-profit sectors. Their members include a wide variety of job titles including engineers, designers, lawyers, paralegals, project managers, analysts, trainers, IT specialists, and many more.

SOURCE Society of United Professionals

Media contact: Jeremy Johnston-Kaye, Communications Officer, 416-553-3516, [email protected]