By building an in-house team of developers, the company is modernizing how it manages its apartment portfolio in Quebec City and Lévis

QUEBEC CITY, Jan. 14, 2026 /CNW/ - Société immobilière Bélanger announces a major shift toward more efficient, more digital real estate operations with the creation of a full-time in-house development team based in Quebec City. This new team has a mandate to automate several internal processes related to leasing, maintenance requests and tenant file management, in order to more directly support service for people who live in or are looking for apartments for rent.

With a portfolio of 3,860 residential units across 69 buildings in Quebec City and Lévis, Société immobilière Bélanger handles a high daily volume of information requests, administrative follow-ups and technical interventions. By hiring full-time developers, the real estate company aims to modernize its tools, reduce manual tasks and ensure smoother information flow between its leasing, maintenance and property management teams. The goal is to make every step simpler and faster for prospective tenants looking for apartments for rent in Quebec City and Lévis, as well as for current residents.

The developers will design and implement software solutions tailored to the realities of a rental real estate portfolio of this scale. Key priorities include automating several steps in the leasing process, centralizing and tracking maintenance requests in near real time, and improving communication tools for tenants. Over time, these solutions are expected to shorten processing times, reduce data entry errors and give management teams better insight into activity across the buildings.

Front-line teams will be able to focus more on supporting residents and conducting apartment visits, rather than repeating administrative tasks. For tenants, this will translate into faster responses, clearer communications and simpler steps to, for example, book appointments, track the status of a maintenance request or manage a lease renewal for an apartment in Quebec City or Lévis.

"Our goal is to use technology in a pragmatic way to support our growth and tangibly improve the experience of our tenants," said François Bélanger, President of Société immobilière Bélanger. "By building a full-time in-house development team, we are giving ourselves the means to make our data more reliable, automate what can be automated and better support our front-line teams, who remain at the heart of our relationship with the people living in our buildings."

Société immobilière Bélanger also wants to equip its managers with more robust tools to monitor the condition of its real estate portfolio, plan investments and oversee improvement projects in its buildings. Better use of operational data should support faster, more structured decision-making, while maintaining a high level of quality in its apartments in Quebec City and Lévis.

This technological shift is being rolled out gradually, with teams from across the organization involved in defining needs and prioritizing projects. The goal is to develop easy-to-use tools that align with the day-to-day work of leasing advisors, maintenance staff and property managers. These solutions will be deployed and refined step by step, so they remain aligned with changes in the apartments-for-rent market and with tenant expectations in the real estate sector.

By investing in an in-house development team, Société immobilière Bélanger is strengthening its ability to evolve its systems in step with its business needs and with demand for well-managed apartments for rent in Quebec City and Lévis. This approach reflects the company's commitment to maintaining a high level of service quality in its real estate portfolio, while remaining competitive in an environment where speed and clarity of communication have become essential for tenants.

