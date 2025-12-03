QUEBEC CITY, Dec. 3, 2025 /CNW/ - For a 3rd consecutive year, Société immobilière Bélanger is announcing the renewal of its commitments to Enfant Soleil with the Entreprise Enfant Soleil certification. This partnership reaffirms the company's desire to support pediatric care in Québec and projects that improve the care journey of children and their families. Enfant Soleil supports major pediatric university centers, regional hospitals and organizations across the province that ensure that children, as well as their loved ones, have access to an optimal care pathway. More than 337 million dollars have been donated to thousands of projects throughout Québec since 1988.

Société immobilière Bélanger confirms its role as a community-minded real estate company by supporting Enfant Soleil. Post this In Quebec City, Société immobilière Bélanger confirms its role as a committed real estate player by renewing its commitments to Enfant Soleil for 2025 and 2026. Élia, age 3, Enfant Soleil. (CNW Group/Société immobilière Bélanger)

Société immobilière Bélanger's continued commitment to its people and its community

As in previous years, Société immobilière Bélanger is continuing its awareness initiatives with its team, partners and tenants in Québec and Lévis. Specifically, the company plans to maintain its internal communications efforts to showcase the company's Entreprise Enfant Soleil certification in its corporate tools and to share Enfant Soleil's campaigns and activities to increase their presence in the community.

Supporting Enfant Soleil is part of the company's long term vision: building a sustainable and accessible real estate portfolio on a human level that meaningfully contributes to inclusive living environments for everyone.

"Renewing our commitment to Enfant Soleil is a natural choice. It is a specific and meaningful statement , rooted in our values of humanity and social responsibility."

François Bélanger, President, Société immobilière Bélanger

A social commitment aligned with a structured ESG approach

Beyond philanthropy, Société immobilière Bélanger is deploying an ESG (environmental, social and governance) approach that extends across all of its real estate activities.

On the environmental front, Société immobilière Bélanger is moving forward with a structured plan focused on the energy modernization of its real estate portfolio. Socially, the company supports Lauberivière, Moisson Québec, Clés en main (housing) and several other non profit organizations, in addition to Enfant Soleil. Société immobilière Bélanger also relies on a rigorous governance framework that emphasizes the critical importance of its ethical conduct, its transparency, and a search for continuous improvement. In addition, the company contributes actively to CREW M to help advance the place of women in real estate and invests in the well being of its employees.

It is with great pride that Société immobilière Bélanger continues its commitment to Enfant Soleil, convinced that everyone's actions can make a real difference for those involved. The company therefore invites its employees, collaborators and partners to join the movement and support this important cause.

About Enfant Soleil

Enfant Soleil seeks to mobilize everyone in Québec to support health care institutions that look after children. Every year, more than 100 projects are funded to ensure adapted, close to home care for children in need. To learn more about the impact of Enfant Soleil across the province, visit enfantsoleil.ca .

About Société immobilière Bélanger

Established in 2008, Société immobilière Bélanger manages a major portfolio of rental housing in Québec and Lévis, with recognized expertise in the acquisition, management and enhancement of multi residential buildings and apartments in Québec. The company stands out for its commitment to sustainable, affordable and accessible housing, offering entry level and mid range units suited to the needs of the broader population. Its responsible approach to real estate development makes it a leader in the rental housing sector in Québec.

