The company reaffirms its commitment to women in real estate and highlights the success of its Acquisitions Director

QUEBEC CITY, Oct. 22, 2025 /CNW/ - Société immobilière Bélanger is proud to recognize the achievement of its Acquisitions Director, Evguenia Kapchii, who received the prestigious CREW M Scholarship and took part in the 2025 CREW Network Annual Convention in Austin, Texas.

Société immobilière Bélanger reaffirms its commitment to women in real estate. Post this Société immobilière Bélanger celebrates Evguenia Kapchii’s CREW M Scholarship and renews its commitment to women’s leadership. Evguenia Kapchii, Acquisitions Director at Société immobilière Bélanger. (CNW Group/Societe immobiliere Belanger) Portrait of Evguenia Kapchii, Acquisitions Director at Société immobilière Bélanger, celebrating her CREW M Scholarship. (CNW Group/Societe immobiliere Belanger)

From October 8 to 10, Ms. Kapchii joined more than 1,400 international leaders in commercial real estate for three days of high-level conferences, workshops and networking. The experience showcased her expertise and reaffirmed Société immobilière Bélanger's commitment to promoting diversity and women's leadership in a sector that remains largely male.

A prestigious recognition

The CREW M Scholarship, awarded to only three Quebec professionals this year, supports the participation of women in commercial real estate at the CREW Network Convention.

CREW M is the Montreal chapter of CREW Network, an international organization bringing together over 14,000 women in commercial real estate across North America. Its mission is to foster professional development, mentoring and visibility for women in an industry where they remain underrepresented.

In Austin, Ms. Kapchii attended specialized sessions and met global figures, including the former Prime Minister of New Zealand, Jacinda Ardern. She returns with new ideas and best practices she hopes to implement in Quebec.

"Throughout my career, I have attended many conventions where I was often one of the few women present. That is why I was eager to experience the CREW Network Convention, an event where women are numerous and elevated as leaders. This experience reminded me how important it is to create spaces where diversity can truly thrive," says Evguenia Kapchii.

Evguenia Kapchii's background

A psychology graduate from McGill University with a master's degree in management and marketing, Evguenia Kapchii has quickly established herself as a rising figure in commercial real estate. She currently leads acquisitions and plays an active role in the growth of Société immobilière Bélanger's portfolio.

She has been involved with CREW M for several years and was recently appointed Director of Communications and Marketing. In this role, she promotes the visibility of women in commercial real estate and strengthens her commitment to women's leadership.

A source of pride for Société immobilière Bélanger

For Société immobilière Bélanger, the recognition given to Ms. Kapchii reflects both her talent and the company's determination to highlight inspiring female role models. By actively supporting the professional development of its leaders, Société immobilière Bélanger confirms its commitment to building a more inclusive, forward-looking industry.

"Evguenia embodies the leadership we want to see grow in real estate. Competent, rigorous and visionary. We are proud of her achievements."

François Bélanger, President, Société immobilière Bélanger

About Société immobilière Bélanger

Founded in 2008, Société immobilière Bélanger manages a substantial portfolio of rental housing in Quebec City and Lévis, with recognized expertise in the acquisition, management, and enhancement of multi-residential properties. The company stands out for its commitment to sustainable, affordable, and accessible housing, offering entry-level and mid-market apartments suited to the broader population. Its responsible approach to real estate development makes it a leader in Quebec's rental sector.

SOURCE Societe immobiliere Belanger