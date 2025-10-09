QUEBEC, Oct. 9, 2025 /CNW/ - Seven months after launching the largest energy modernization project in its history, Société immobilière Bélanger announces it has completed 60% of its $5M program to improve the energy performance of 49 residential buildings in Quebec City and Lévis.

With nearly $3M already invested, the results are tangible: 38 buildings and more than 1,000 homes have already been upgraded, positioning the company as a committed player in the energy transition of the rental sector.

Aerial view of Quebec townhouses SKALA, owned and managed by Société immobilière Bélanger. (CNW Group/Societe immobiliere Belanger) Energy Star commercial water heaters and copper piping in a Quebec real estate building owned by Société immobilière Bélanger. (CNW Group/Societe immobiliere Belanger)

A Modernized Rental Portfolio, a Better-Protected Environment

Launched in April 2025, this large-scale initiative is based on technical recommendations aimed at reducing CO2 emissions and energy consumption by 40% for the buildings involved.

To date, the teams at Société immobilière Bélanger have:

Installed 428 high-efficiency heat pumps;

Modernized 5 central heating and domestic hot water systems;

Reduced water flow on more than 2,000 plumbing fixtures;

Replaced lighting in more than 1,000 units with LED devices;

Improved air sealing and insulation across many apartments.

These upgrades were carried out in buildings mostly constructed more than 50 years ago, located primarily in Quebec City (35 buildings) and Lévis (3 buildings), notably on Norvège, Langevin, Petitclerc, Neilson, Costebelle, Épinettes, and Hypolite-Bernier streets.

Tangible Benefits for Tenants

The objective of this project is as social as it is environmental: to concretely improve tenants' quality of life. Early results are promising: reduced electricity consumption, greater comfort in summer and winter alike, and improved air circulation.

According to an estimate relayed on the StefanAir website, Sylvain Constant, an engineer at Hydro-Québec, notes that "installing a heat pump will save 15% to 20% of total electricity consumption."

A Complex Project Delivered Without Relocation

One of the project's major challenges was execution in occupied buildings. Thanks to rigorous planning and close coordination with property managers, all work was completed without requiring temporary relocation of tenants, minimizing disruptions.

"Although this project was ambitious, the mobilization of our teams, the collaboration of our tenants, and the support of our valued partners allow us, as of today, to offer 1,000 apartments that are greener and more energy efficient. It is encouraging for what comes next!" says Sébastien Dion, Vice President, Development and Acquisitions at Société immobilière Bélanger.

Toward Carbon Neutrality

With 11 buildings left to modernize, Société immobilière Bélanger confirms the project is on schedule, with full completion planned for February 2026. The company is already exploring the possibility of certifying certain buildings under recognized environmental standards, with a medium-term goal of achieving carbon neutrality across its entire residential rental portfolio.

About Société immobilière Bélanger

Founded in 2008, Société immobilière Bélanger manages a substantial portfolio of rental housing in Quebec City and Lévis, with recognized expertise in the acquisition, management, and enhancement of multi-residential properties. The company stands out for its commitment to sustainable, affordable, and accessible housing, offering entry-level and mid-market apartments suited to the broader population. Its responsible approach to real estate development makes it a leader in Quebec's rental sector.

